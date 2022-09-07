Mason Lucero mugshot

Submitted Photo 

Mason Lucero

The case of a Chaves County Detention Center inmate who allegedly escaped the facility before being apprehended hours later will head to district court for trial.

Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Roehlk said 27-year-old Mason Lucero waived his right to a preliminary examination Tuesday, just before Magistrate Judge E.J. Fouratt ordered the case bound over to New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court.