The case of a Chaves County Detention Center inmate who allegedly escaped the facility before being apprehended hours later will head to district court for trial.
Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Roehlk said 27-year-old Mason Lucero waived his right to a preliminary examination Tuesday, just before Magistrate Judge E.J. Fouratt ordered the case bound over to New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court.
At Tuesday's hearing Fouratt also rejected a motion by Lucero's attorney to have his $50,000 bond reduced.
Ira Shiflett, Lucero's attorney, did not respond to a request for comment before press time Tuesday.
Lucero faces one count of escape or attempted escape from jail, after allegedly escaping from the Detention Center Aug. 20. He was being held at the time on $5,000 bond on a charge of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.
Court records state surveillance video at the Detention Center showed Lucero at 8:43 p.m. push open his cell door, then make his way through an intake area where arrestees are dropped off and processed, before walking out into the staff parking lot.
Lucero then reportedly climbed over a fence on the north side of the parking lot and left the property.
He was detained the next morning by Roswell police, after they witnessed Lucero, who was riding a mini-bike at the time, fail to stop for a stop sign in the area of Ohio Avenue and Walnut Street.
Court records state Lucero increased his speed once he saw officers trailing him. He briefly eluded police, until he was seen crashing the small motorcycle in a field near South Sunset Avenue and West McGaffey Street.
After fleeing on foot, Lucero was subdued by officers.
Lucero, who at the time was wearing a blonde wig, red hat, sunglasses and black T-shirt, gave officers a false name. The alias Lucero provided was that of someone wanted on an outstanding warrant and he was taken into custody, court filings state.
Detention Center officers discovered Lucero's true identity, according to court records, when they were searching him and found "Lucero" tattooed on his back.
His identity was verified by Detention Center medical staff and through available mugshots.
In addition to the escape charge, court records state that Lucero has also been charged with two counts of resisting, evading and obstructing an officer and one count of concealing identity for the alleged actions leading up to his capture.