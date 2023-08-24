The case of a Dexter man arrested for fleeing Chaves County Metro Narcotics agents earlier this month is now heading to district court.
Chaves County Magistrate Judge K.C. Rogers on Wednesday ordered that the case of Michael Aragon, 42, be bound over to New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court for eventual trial or resolution, according to electronic court records.
The ruling by Rogers came after Aragon waived his right to a preliminary examination.
Aragon was charged with one count of aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer on Aug. 10 after agents say he led them on a short vehicle chase, which ended with him crashing a small white truck into a barbed wire fence near U.S. 285.
No injuries were reported in the crash. Aragon was apprehended after a foot chase.
The criminal complaint filed in magistrate court indicates Task Force agents had been executing a search warrant on a 100 block of Day Street residence, related to an investigation in another case involving Aragon.
Aragon was not at the house at the time of the search, but an agent say they saw a white Ford Ranger pickup pass the residence that matched the description of a pickup Aragon was believed to have been driving.
When one of the agents saw the pickup near the residence, they pursued it and attempted to conduct a traffic stop to see if Aragon was inside the vehicle.
Per the complaint, the pickup pulled over near Old Dexter Highway and Darby Road, but when the agent exited a police unit and began walking towards the vehicle, Aragon abruptly sped away in the pickup while heading south on Old Dexter Highway.
“Michael refused to stop the vehicle continuing southbound at speeds of 55-60 mph,” the criminal complaint states. Aragon then turned west onto Anasazi Road, according to police, ignoring the agent pursuing him. At one point, police say Aragon drove head-on toward a semi-tractor-trailer truck traveling in the opposing direction.
“As he approached the semi head-on, Michael drove onto the eastbound lane of travel, forcing the semi to drive on the shoulder to avoid impact,” the complaint says.
Continuing west on Anasazi Road, Aragon reportedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of Anasazi and U.S. Highway 285.
He allegedly crossed the highway without slowing down just before his vehicle left the road and collided with a barbed wire fence.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.