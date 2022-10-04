A case that ended in a deadlocked jury two weeks ago, involving a man accused of committing sexual acts on a young girl, will likely go to trial again in March.
At a hearing Sept. 29 in Chaves County, Judge James Hudson of New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court set a new trial for Michael Mendoza, 53, of Roswell, for the week of March 7.
On Sept. 21, a jury in Chaves County failed to reach a verdict in the trial of Mendoza, who was charged with one count of criminal sexual penetration of a child under the age of 13, and two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor.
Court records state Mendoza allegedly committed sexual acts on the girl between 2010 and 2014. She was nine years old when the first episode is alleged to have happened. The girl first made the allegations against Mendoza in 2018 when she told members of her family, who then notified police.
Mendoza has denied the charges.
On Thursday, Taina Colon, deputy district attorney and prosecutor in the case, declined to say why the District Attorney's Office decided to retry Mendoza.
“I will say that our office will always act with the best interest of justice for victims and (with) our communities in mind,” she said.
Mendoza's attorney Doug Jones Witt did not return calls for comment late last week, but said the previous week that he would look forward to "another chance to exonerate" his client, who he said he believes is innocent.