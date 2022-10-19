More than a million dollars recently flowed into the campaigns of both candidates in the race to represent New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District, which includes part of Chaves County.

October quarterly campaign finance reports, which chronicle fundraising activity and spending of each candidate between July 1 and Sept. 30, show that the campaigns of Republican U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell and her Democratic challenger Gabriel Vasquez each received a massive infusion of cash during that period.