A Roswell man accused of killing his wife was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison plus nine years Friday following a 12-day trial in Chaves County.

Judge Jared Kallunki of New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court sentenced 61-year-old Castulo Michael Aragon Jr to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years on one count of first-degree murder, in the death of 49-year-old Maria Aragon. He will also serve nine years for three counts of tampering with evidence, with sentences on all four charges to run consecutively, or one after the other.