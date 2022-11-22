A Roswell man accused of killing his wife was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison plus nine years Friday following a 12-day trial in Chaves County.
Judge Jared Kallunki of New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court sentenced 61-year-old Castulo Michael Aragon Jr to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years on one count of first-degree murder, in the death of 49-year-old Maria Aragon. He will also serve nine years for three counts of tampering with evidence, with sentences on all four charges to run consecutively, or one after the other.
Kallunki referenced testimony from Maria's family and friends who described the deaf and hearing specialist with the Roswell Independent School district as someone who had a large heart and generous spirit. He also called the crimes against her “monstrous” and “disgusting.”
“Mr. Aragon, you had an angel. You chose to treat her in the worst way possible and this is the outcome,” Kallunki said before pronouncing sentence. The sentence came hours after a jury found Aragon Jr guilty on all four counts following a lengthy trial prosecuted by the New Mexico Attorney General's Office.
Aragon Jr, according to court records, beat, strangled and stabbed to death Maria in March 2017, before leaving her body on the side of U.S. 285 about 50 miles north of Roswell. Prosecutors said Aragon Jr abused Maria, and was possessive of her, at times even accompanying her to work. They said Aragon Jr killed her because she was going to leave him.
“You put all that together and it paints a portrait of Castulo Aragon, and in that portrait, he is an extremely controlling man,” said Jonathan Gardner, New Mexico assistant attorney general.
It marked the second time, Aragon Jr, was tried on the charges. A 2021 trial in the case concluded with a jury unable to reach a verdict.
Aragon Jr, who represented himself at trial, on Friday expressed his sympathy “to the family for their loss,” but maintained his innocence.
Speaking in the third person Aragon Jr said, “Castulo did not have anything to do with her death and other injuries,” he said of his deceased wife during closing arguments. In statements after the sentence was announced, he indicated he will seek to appeal the verdict.
Aragon Jr rejected the characterizations that his marriage to Maria was troubled or that he was controlling, saying that Maria was “independent in her finances and other decisions.” Family members, friends and former co-workers of Maria spoke of the impact her death had on them.
“Not only did I lose my mother that day but I lost a part of myself,” said Sebastian Tilton-Compos, Maria's adopted son, who was away on a trip during the weekend that his mother died.
Aragon Jr's ex-wife Janice Smith urged the court to impose the maximum sentence, saying that her former husband had abused her, broke her jaw and caused her other injuries. “I know what he is capable of and I don't want that to happen to any other woman,” Smith said.
The sentiment was echoed by Jennifer Marciel, who reportedly had a child with Aragon Jr, and said she was abused by him too. “He does not deserve to ever see the light of day again,” Marciel said.
In their case, prosecutors from the Attorney General's Office presented jurors with 176 exhibits of evidence as well as testimony from 27 witnesses. Evidence presented included photos and testimony about traces of blood found in the laundry room of the couple's 1700 block of West Alameda Street home and in the back of Maria Aragon's Honda CRV, which police later found parked in the garage of the home.
Blood that matched that of Maria was also discovered by investigators on duct tape and an Allsups bag inside a trash can at a second residence Aragon Jr located at the 1700 block of Seward Avenue. Other evidence included security video from a business that showed a Honda CRV resembling that owned by Maria and pings from a cellphone, both of which, prosecutors said showed Aragon Jr was on U.S. 285 north of Roswell hours before his wife's body was found.
The prosecution pointed to what they said was peculiar behavior by Aragon Jr after his wife went missing, such as recorded statements Aragon Jr made to police in which he repeatedly referred to his wife in the past tense before her body was found. When later shown a photo of Maria's body after it was found, prosecutors said he reacted without emotion. One of the witnesses, Jonathan Martinez, an employee at the Honda dealership testified that he was approached by Aragon Jr the day Maria's body was found and asked about the GPS capabilities of a Honda CRV.
“Add it all up and common sense says Castulo Aragon is the one who committed the crime,” Gardner said. Aragon Jr for his part denied that the conversation with Martinez had ever taken place. He also pushed back on the allegations that he had not shown concern for his wife when she went missing or sufficiently grieved her once he learned of her fate.
“Everybody grieves differently and they grieve around those they feel comfortable with, not those who are interrogating them and accusing them of murder,” he said.
Breaking News Reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.