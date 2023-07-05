The origins of a fire that engulfed a trailer house in south Roswell Monday afternoon remains under investigation.
Matthew Miller, chief of the Roswell Fire Department, said Tuesday that investigators are examining several possible causes of the fire.
“There were multiple possible ignition sources,” he said. About 15 personnel from the Roswell Fire Department responded just before 5:30 p.m. to a fire at a residence at 4242 S. Main St. which produced plumes of smoke that could be seen from miles away.
A 13-year-old girl was reportedly at the house when the fire began but managed to get out safely. Miller added there were no injuries reported from the blaze. The trailer home was deemed a total loss.
For nearly an hour, about 15 personnel from the fire department worked to contain and ultimately extinguish the fire, as officers with the Roswell Police Department and New Mexico State Police, as well as Chaves County Sheriff's deputies, blocked off a section of South Main Street to traffic.
Tall grasses and other fuel sources were on the property of the structure, but Miller says crews responded fast enough to get the fire under control.
“Our guys are usually able to get there quick enough, so we can usually stop it by the time we get there. We are lucky in that respect,” he said.