4242 S. Main St.

About 15 personnel from the Roswell Fire Department responded just before 5:30 p.m. to a fire at a residence at 4242 S. Main St. which produced plumes of smoke that could be seen from miles away.

 Clarke Condé Photo

The origins of a fire that engulfed a trailer house in south Roswell Monday afternoon remains under investigation.

Matthew Miller, chief of the Roswell Fire Department, said Tuesday that investigators are examining several possible causes of the fire.

Tags