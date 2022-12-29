Will Cavin's time on the Chaves County Board of Commissioners officially ends this week, but he doesn't intend for that to be the end of his service for the county or the last of his work as an elected official.
Cavin will represent the county for at least one national meeting in 2023 after state term limits require him to leave the Board of Commissioners, and he already has plans to seek another office.
“Starting Jan. 1, I'll probably start campaigning to run for city council,” he said. “I really thought that, eight years ago when I came on as a county commissioner, that one of my big pushes was to where the city and county work together to get things accomplished.... Not that we are going to agree on everything, but working together works out a whole lot better.”
The Roswell City Council is considering joining the local elections instead of holding its own, separate election. If that decision is made, the next municipal election would occur in November 2023.
The chair of the Chaves County Democratic Party expressed appreciation for Cavin's work.
“Thank Mr. Cavin for his service for the past eight years. I know he was always willing to work with the city when he was a commissioner, to work across the entities, which is good,” said Sarah McArthur. “I wish him well if he chooses to run for local office, and I hope he keeps an open mind and is willing to listen to all residents and work across the aisle.”
A lifelong Roswell resident, Cavin is a retired Roswell Independent School District teacher and local coach. He was elected to public office for the first time in 2014, when he won the District 5 seat on the Board of Commissioners that covers portions of central Chaves County and Roswell. He replaced lawyer Greg Nibert, now a state representative, who also termed out of his role as commissioner. In 2018, Cavin ran unopposed in the primary and general elections for his second, four-year term.
During his second term, Cavin has been chairman of the five-member commission, which for 11 years has consisted only of Republicans. Newly elected Commissioner Michael Perry, a private business owner and former New Mexico Game and Fish law enforcement officer and New Mexico State Land Office assistant commissioner, will take the oath of office to succeed Cavin on Dec. 30.
Cavin — who frequently used the time for commissioners' comments during meetings to express his view that Chaves County is the best county in the country — said he looks back at his years of service with an appreciation for the other elected officials, county staff and the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp. and its president, Mike Espiritu.
“I've just been so honored to do what I have done over the last eight years and had the support I've had, the opportunity to work with a lot of great men and women,” he said. “It's been amazing, phenomenal, and I look forward to what I can do for our community in the future.”
He listed his most important accomplishment as the work that has led the city and the county to be “on the cusp” of signing a joint powers agreement for directing the Roswell Air Center.
“That is going to be a real big deal for Roswell, Chaves County and southeastern New Mexico if we can get there and get some of the things done out there for this area,” he said.
Cavin also considers important the commission's work to keep as much public land and waters available as possible for recreational and business uses. The commission has met with state and federal officials, joined lawsuits and multicounty coalitions, and participated in national efforts to oppose portions of the Carlsbad Resource Management Plan, the Lincoln National Forest Management Plan, and the 30x30 or “America the Beautiful.” The federal agencies spearheading the plans have advocated for the need to restrict human activity on some tracts as a means to protect natural resources and waters, but Chaves County commissioners are among the parties that have fought some of the restrictions and pushed for more input from the public and especially elected officials.
“Our federal agencies are supposed to be coordinating with our county government, the local governments, and if they're not, they need to go back to the drawing board and start coordinating with us,” Cavin said. He later underscored what he perceives as the significance of the issue by saying that “they who control the land and control the water control the people.” He also agrees with those who see the current conservation movements as a part of a global and historical effort to restrict livestock operations in favor of plant-based enterprises and to reduce ranching and grazing activities.
He and other commissioners also have fought federal agency efforts regarding endangered and threatened species such as the Lesser Prairie chicken and the dunes sagebush lizard when they thought the efforts to preserve habitats unfairly intruded into ranching, oil and gas activities, or other land uses. “In my opinion, it is really being weaponized,” he said about the Endangered Species Act of 1973. “It really forces people to go to court and have to deal with it when it shouldn't be that way.”
Another achievement Cavin said the commission and county deserve credit for is the NextEra utility-sized solar projects northeast of the city that supply electricity to Xcel Energy. The commission worked with the Florida-based company to support the issuance of industrial revenue bonds as financing tools for the projects.
Cavin also praises current and past commissioners, as well as county staff, for the county's strong financial planning and budgeting efforts. County staff have received several state awards for their accounting practices, and the current 2022-23 budget approved this summer had a $54.95 million balanced budget that included 5% raises for most employees, a cost-of-living adjustment, and increase in the county's minimum wage to $15 an hour. It also had reserves of $3.16 million, a 6% reserve in excess of the state's required 3% minimum.
“We were good stewards of the taxpayers' dollars and that is the way you should be,” Cavin said. “You can't go around spending money just because you've got it. You have to be fiscally conservative when it comes to taxpayers' dollars.”
County Manager Bill Williams said that he is “honored to call (Cavin) a friend” and that he will “truly miss his commitment and compassion for Chaves County.”
“Commissioner Cavin quickly became involved and provided input on the local, state and national levels through New Mexico Counties and the National Association of Counties," Williams said. "He worked tirelessly on shaping decisions that promote hunting, recreation and agriculture on public lands with various state and federal agencies. These agencies include the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, New Mexico Game and Fish, Office of the State Engineer, State Land Office and many others. He worked hard to make sure that counties get full payment in lieu of taxes (PILT) and that funding for Secure Rural Schools be budgeted. Always an advocate of private property rights, he spoke against unchecked powers of federal agencies to protect our lands and waters. He has been a huge supporter to the city of Roswell and continues to work with them for ways to bring local economic development to our region.”
According to Cavin, public service is a family value. His father, S.H. “Hutch” Cavin, a local oil and gas lawyer, served as a state legislator in the late 1960s and early '70s. Many of his siblings, extended family, wife and several of their children also are involved in public service fields.
Kimberly, Cavin's wife, is a teacher at Nancy Lopez Elementary School. Cavin described their family as the proverbial “Brady Bunch” blended family: his three boys and her three girls. Their children are Chance Cavin, a Roswell Police Department sergeant and New Mexico National Guard member; Carter Cavin, a security industry member who lives in Texas; Chase Cavin, who works for a major department store in Dallas; Taylor Barnard, a mom and college student; Brianna Meeks, a recent University of New Mexico graduate; and Megan Meeks, a Sandoval County firefighter.
He said the support of his family will be crucial to whatever the future holds and likened the residents of Chaves County and its municipalities to a family as well.
“I think the city of Roswell and Chaves County are in a great position to move forward,” Cavin said, “as long as we can work together to get those things done and act as a family.”
