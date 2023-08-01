Less than a year out of office, a former Chaves County Commissioner says he is now vying for a seat on the Roswell City Council.
Will Cavin was openly mulling a campaign for the council as his second and final term on the Chaves County Board of Commissioners concluded late last year. He was not able to run for reelection because of term limits.
On Monday, Cavin, 60, officially declared his candidacy for the Ward 2 Council seat and believes his eight years as a county commissioner will benefit the ten-member council.
“I would like to use the knowledge and experience that I have gained to continue to serve the citizens of the city of Roswell,” he said in his statement.
Ward 2 encompasses a large swath of northeast Roswell, extending from just above East Pine Lodge Road down to East College Boulevard. The seat is held by Jason Perry, who will step down in late August when he and his family move to Alaska.
Mayor Timothy Jennings will pick someone to finish the last three months of Perry's term, but Cavin said he is not interested in being appointed and wants to get elected to a full term in his own right.
“I'm not seeking that appointment,” Cavin said.
As of Monday, Cavin was the first person to enter the race for the seat.
If elected, Cavin says one of his top priorities will be to further develop the city's economy by drawing industry to and upgrading the Roswell Air Center. That, Cavin claims, will allow the city to meet its long-held goal of increasing its population to above 50,000.
“This growth will bring more business and benefits to the City of Roswell,” he said.
During his tenure on council, Cavin said he would also strive to improve the city's finances, work to more proactively maintain city properties and curtail what he calls “wasteful spending.”
A lifelong Roswell resident, Cavin graduated from the New Mexico Military Institute in 1985 with an associate degree. In 1989 he received a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education from Eastern New Mexico University in Portales.
In addition to spending 25 years as a teacher and coach for the Roswell Independent School District, Cavin has managed and been a lifeguard for local pools and aquatic facilities.
Cavin won the first of two terms on the Commission in 2014. During his tenure, he was chair of the commission for four years. He has also served on the executive board of the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corporation.
As of Monday, Cavin is the only candidate to have announced a run for any of the five seats on the 10-member council, which will be on the ballot in the Nov. 7 local elections.
Candidates will file to run in Roswell, Dexter, Hagerman or Lake Arthur municipal elections on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the Chaves County Clerk's Office at 1 St. Mary's Place, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
