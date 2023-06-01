The county was forced to deal with turmoil Tuesday after the administrator of the Chaves County Detention Center suddenly quit his job.
Justin Porter, who has overseen the operations of the Detention Center for about a year and a half, abruptly handed in his resignation to the county at 11 a.m. Tuesday without citing a reason for stepping down.
Chaves County Manager Bill Williams confirmed on Wednesday that Porter had left his position.
“What I can tell you is the Detention Center administrator resigned, didn't give us a reason or anything,” he said. Williams will oversee the administrative duties of the facility until a replacement for Porter is found.
Williams said before the county even received Porter's resignation, rumors were circulating that the entire senior staff of the Detention Center had walked off the job, claims Williams insisted are false.
“No one else has left our employment, except for that one person,” Williams said, referring to Porter.
However, Porter's exit came at an inopportune time. Williams said that the Detention Center's security chief happened to be on a pre-approved leave that day, and two lieutenants were also out. One was gone that day due to illness and another was at a doctor's appointment.
Sheriff's deputies were also summoned to the Detention Center to provide additional manpower. Per Williams, they will likely remain there for the next couple of days.
The medical staff, who are from an outside company that the county has a contract with, also left the Detention Center Tuesday. But Williams said medical staff were back at work Wednesday. He added that Tuesday night an ambulance was on site at the Detention Center, along with medical first responders to meet any health needs of inmates.