All was quiet outside the Chaves County Detention Center Wednesday afternoon despite turmoil within.  

The county was forced to deal with turmoil Tuesday after the administrator of the Chaves County Detention Center suddenly quit his job.

Justin Porter, who has overseen the operations of the Detention Center for about a year and a half, abruptly handed in his resignation to the county at 11 a.m. Tuesday without citing a reason for stepping down.

