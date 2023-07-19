A Chaves County Detention Center inmate is facing charges for reportedly trying to smuggle a bag of methamphetamine into the facility in his pants when booked on other charges back in April.
Court records indicate that last Thursday, Michael Trujillo, 32, who is currently still housed at the Detention Center, was served with a warrant charging him with one count each of bringing contraband into places of imprisonment, methamphetamine, and controlled substances possession prohibited.
No name of an attorney representing Trujillo was listed in court records who could be contacted about the case or the charges before press time Tuesday.
A criminal complaint filed in Chaves County Magistrate Court indicates that on April 7, Detention Center staff discovered a baggie of a white crystalline substance the size of a golf ball concealed in Trujillo's pants. The baggie was confiscated by Detention Center staff.
The small clear bag substance was sent to a lab where it was identified as 18.29 grams of methamphetamine.
When the deputy arrived at the Detention Center on April 7 at 6:50 p.m., a corrections officer pulled the confiscated substance stored in a sealed control bag from a locker and explained what happened.
Per the complaint, the deputy then questioned Trujillo, who, after being informed of his rights, was asked if he would talk.
“He looked at the control bag sitting on the table and 'asked about that,'” the complaint stated.
The deputy confirmed the questions were about the bag of alleged methamphetamine, and Trujillo agreed to speak. According to the complaint, Trujillo admitted to hiding the baggie in his shorts when he was arrested. He explained that he did so because he wanted to sell and use it.
When questioned about the substance, Trujillo allegedly told the deputy it was “meth.” He added that it also might have been cut with Fentanyl because he was “tripping” on it.
New Mexico law dictates that the crimes of bringing contraband into a place of imprisonment and possession of controlled substances are each fourth-degree felonies, each carrying a basic prison sentence of 18 months.
Electronic court records indicate that on April 6, Trujillo was booked at the Detention Center for reportedly violating his probation and leaving the scene of an accident after reportedly sideswiping another vehicle that night. The charges, in that case, have since been dismissed without prejudice, meaning they can be refiled at a later date.