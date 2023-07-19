Michael Trujillo

A Chaves County Detention Center inmate is facing charges for reportedly trying to smuggle a bag of methamphetamine into the facility in his pants when booked on other charges back in April.

Court records indicate that last Thursday, Michael Trujillo, 32, who is currently still housed at the Detention Center, was served with a warrant charging him with one count each of bringing contraband into places of imprisonment, methamphetamine, and controlled substances possession prohibited.