An inmate who reportedly escaped from the Chaves County Detention Center last month has pleaded not guilty to a criminal charge.
Jonathan Roehlk, assistant district attorney for New Mexico's 5th Judicial District, confirmed that 27-year-old Mason Lucero pleaded not guilty to one count of escape or attempt to escape from jail when he appeared at a Monday arraignment in district court.
Earlier this month bond was set for Lucero at $50,000, but a report from the detention center Tuesday still listed him among inmates housed at the facility.
Ira Shiflett, Lucero's attorney, did not respond to an email asking for comment about the plea before press time.
A jury trial has been scheduled in the case for Dec. 7, according to court records.
Lucero allegedly escaped from the detention center on the night of Aug. 20.
Court records state that surveillance video showed Lucero allegedly push open his cell door, make his way through the intake area where arrestees are processed and then walk out into the staff parking lot.
He then reportedly climbed over a fence and left the detention center grounds.
Lucero was arrested the next day by Roswell Police, according to court records, while disguised in a blond wig, sunglasses and hat while riding a mini-bike through the intersection of Ohio Avenue and Walnut Street, where he allegedly ran a stop sign.
Police attempted to pull Lucero over to cite him, touching off a brief pursuit. He was able to evade officers before crashing in a field and unsuccessfully trying to flee on foot.
Court records indicate Lucero gave police a false name initially, but was detained because the alias he provided was that of someone wanted on an outstanding warrant.
Detention center staff later learned his real identity while searching and processing Lucero and finding his last name tattooed on his back. Lucero's true identity was subsequently verified by detention center medical staff.
Electronic court filings show that in addition to the escape charge, Lucero was also charged with one count of concealing identity and two counts of resisting, evading and obstructing an officer.
Lucero pleaded not guilty to each of those offenses at an Aug. 22 hearing in Chaves County Magistrate Court.