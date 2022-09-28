Mason Lucero mug shot

File Photo 

Mason Lucero

An inmate who reportedly escaped from the Chaves County Detention Center last month has pleaded not guilty to a criminal charge.

Jonathan Roehlk, assistant district attorney for New Mexico's 5th Judicial District, confirmed that 27-year-old Mason Lucero pleaded not guilty to one count of escape or attempt to escape from jail when he appeared at a Monday arraignment in district court.