A suspect in a 2021 murder pled not guilty to two counts after he was reportedly found with a weapon while housed at the Chaves County Detention Center and that he threatened to use it on another inmate.
Tony Nacho Gonzales, 45, pled not guilty to one count each of possession of a deadly weapon by a prisoner and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon during a Monday arraignment in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County, per electronic court records.
No date was set for a trial in that case. An attorney representing Gonzales is not listed in court records.
The charges against Gonzales surfaced on April 26, after another inmate told Detention Center staff, and later a Chaves County Sheriff's deputy, that he felt afraid for his life after witnessing Gonzales engaged in a fight a day earlier.
“After the fight, Mr. Gonzales looked at him and stated he was “next” while brandishing a 'shiv' with a red handle,” the complaint states. The inmate identified a “shiv” that was in the custody of Detention Center staff as the one Gonzales used.
He added that Gonzales had also “popped” the locks on the inmate's cell, a method of stuffing a lock so the inmate cannot open the cell door. The inmate said he was also willing to testify at a trial related to the charges and would cooperate with investigators to the best of his ability.
Days later, the inmate provided details of what happened in a written detailed account of the incident, along with what court records called “other accounts of perceived mischievous activity in the jail.” No other information about those other activities were detailed in court records.
Gonzales has a lengthy criminal history and is currently awaiting trial on a first-degree murder charge in the November 2021 fatal shooting of 29-year-old Jose Diaz.
In addition to the murder charge, Gonzales also faces one count each of tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance, a violation of cannabis trafficking regulations in that same case.