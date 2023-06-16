Tony Nacho Gonzales

A suspect in a 2021 murder pled not guilty to two counts after he was reportedly found with a weapon while housed at the Chaves County Detention Center and that he threatened to use it on another inmate.

Tony Nacho Gonzales, 45, pled not guilty to one count each of possession of a deadly weapon by a prisoner and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon during a Monday arraignment in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County, per electronic court records.