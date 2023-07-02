Deputies continue to investigate a Thursday stabbing at the Chaves County Detention Center, even though the inmate stabbed is not providing information.
“He was stabbed by another inmate, but he is refusing to say anything,” Sheriff Mike Herrington said Friday of the 43-year-old male inmate.
Herrington confirmed to the Roswell Daily Record the inmate was stabbed at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the detention center, sustaining injuries to both the abdomen and back.
The inmate was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. His injuries were determined not to be fatal. He was subsequently released that same night and promptly returned to the detention center.
Despite the lack of information provided by the stabbed inmate, Herrington said investigators have viewed a surveillance video that identifies a possible suspect, along with as many as five other inmates believed to be possible accomplices, and says charges could be forthcoming.
He added the suspect accused of stabbing the inmate will be charged with aggravated battery and possession of a deadly weapon by a prisoner. The others will likely face charges of accessory to commit aggravated battery.
Names of the suspects were not provided by Herrington Friday.
The stabbing is at least the third in the last two months at the facility.
In May, Steven Perez, 31, an inmate at the detention center, and 36-year-old Vereniz Cano Villalobos, a corrections officer at the facility at the time, were each charged in connection with the stabbing of another inmate who had thrown feces at them, while taunting Perez about his status as a sex offender.
Perez allegedly stabbed the inmate numerous times, while Villalobos is believed by police to have unshackled Perez and pressed buttons that unlocked the door where the victim was at the time of the attack.
The victim sustained what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. Perez was subsequently charged with multiple counts related to the episode, and Villalobos, who is also facing charges, was dismissed from her position at the facility.
Earlier this month, a man was also injured in a stabbing with a homemade sharp weapon known as a shank. Court records say, Cody Goldston, 22, and an inmate at the facility, allegedly stabbed another inmate in the leg on the evening of June 18 for allegedly talking “crap.”
Goldston has since been charged with aggravated battery in that incident.
Herrington said the cause of the uptick in stabbings is unknown, but believes it could be a “power play” by inmates competing for influence among their peers. It would come as several other inmates with influence have been moved out of the facility.
“Anytime you take one out there is a power play,” Herrington said.
Regarding how to curtail such violence, Herrington concedes it is a challenge to prevent such incidents, given the inmates are housed in close quarters and it is difficult to determine who will carry out such an act.
Herrington though said an increase in searches of cells to find contraband and charging the suspects in Thursday's attack, could help address the situation.
