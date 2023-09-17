Celebrating Ruth, 100 years of generosity

Brooke Linthicum and Ruth Browning spend time together in Browning's home. Browning will turn 100 on Wednesday and is being honored with a birthday celebration in the lobby of Eastern New Mexico Medical Center.

 Sarah Treschl Photo

An important member of our community, Ruth Browning, is turning 100 on Wednesday, Sept. 20. Everyone in the community is invited to her party at 11 a.m. in the main lobby of Eastern New Mexico Medical Center.

At the party, Browning and her friends in the community will celebrate with German chocolate cake and other foods, including nuts. Browning especially likes almonds.