Celebrating Ruth, 100 years of generosity

An important member of our community, Ruth Browning, is turning 100 on Wednesday, Sept. 20. Everyone in the community is invited to her party at 11 a.m. in the main lobby of Eastern New Mexico Medical Center.
At the party, Browning and her friends in the community will celebrate with German chocolate cake and other foods, including nuts. Browning especially likes almonds.
This past week, Browning was resting in her home after recovering from a small stroke and a bout of COVID-19, which she believes she acquired during four consecutive trips last month to the casino with her son, Charles. “We went four days in a row to Ruidoso,” Browning said with a sly smile. She plays the 50-cent slot machines.
Getting out and living life might be one of Browning’s secrets for longevity. She isn’t the kind of person to hang around at home. She likes to keep busy and interact with people. This past summer, she celebrated her upcoming birthday with extended family, many of whom will be at the party on Wednesday, the day she turns 100.
For lunch this past Wednesday, Browning’s friend Brooke Linthicum brought her a Jimmy John’s sandwich. The two have known each other for at least 20 years — long enough to not remember exactly how long they’ve been friends.
Browning’s home has a patio in the backyard with a handful of chairs for friends and family to share conversation; her Christmas tree with red and gold trim welcomes people by the front door. Her walls display family photographs, and her coffee table holds a vase with blooming red flowers.
Browning shares with Linthicum a memory from her time teaching eighth-grade history at Berrendo Middle School. “We did musicals. The kids wrote the script from the history lessons and dressed up in costumes.” She smiles (perhaps smiling is another secret to a long, happy life). “That was an exciting way to teach history,” she reflects. “I just loved the kids.”
Browning’s bracelets sparkle under a floor lamp poised near her chair. Every day, she makes a point of wearing jewelry and mauve lipstick — getting up early and dressing for the day is another secret for keeping vital. She shudders at the suggestion of sitting around in a robe. As a teacher, Browning wore high heels.
After she retired from teaching, Browning started volunteering at the hospital. “I wanted something to do. I want to stay busy.” She worked in the gift shop and would travel to Dallas to buy merchandise (this was before the time of shopping online). “It really gave me something to look forward to.”
Now, Browning’s daughter Paula, who was also a teacher, works in the gift shop. Browning’s son Charles taught music and golf. “We liked teaching. My whole family was teachers.” Browning thinks the profession of teaching kept her brain healthy.
Browning describes volunteering as the second blessing in her life after teaching. She enjoys visiting with people and finding jewelry and clothes to sell in the gift shop. “I worked as much as they’d let me,” she smiles. Laughter might be another of Browning’s secrets for longevity. She is quick-witted and laughs with ease. “I was getting older but feeling younger,” she says of her time in the gift shop.
A frequent word Browning uses to describe her work and volunteering is “exciting.” The new people she meets and the daily tasks of her life all are welcomed with the same open perspective. She embraces change with the spirit of someone who is curious and has genuine zest for new experiences.
Years ago, when staff at the gift shop wanted to store cash in a cigar box because they were unwilling to learn the new technology of a cash register, Browning was the one who insisted they move forward. “Some of the people were very upset with me,” she laughs. “They weren’t excited about the cash register.”
When the hospital remodeled and named the new gift shop after her, Ruth’s Gifts and Coffee Shop, “it was really exciting,” Browning says. “It just made me a happy person.”
Browning is the second oldest of eight children, originally from West Virginia. She and her husband moved to New Mexico for the dry, warm climate. When asked how old she was when they moved, she said with a grin, “I was older. Not a 100, but older.” Browning and Linthicum laugh.
“He chased me all over the place, believe it or not,” Browning says of her late husband. They met in high school. Browning says they were always good friends. “He was a good dad and a good person.”
Browning has words of advice to share. “Stay busy and work hard. I think my secret is I always worked.” In high school, she was president of the student council. “We always had a concession stand. We sold popcorn and candy. I just like the idea of people and selling and staying busy.”
In her chair at home, Browning may seem like she’s resting, but she’s really planning her next activity. “I’ll eventually think of some project.” She doesn’t want to simply sit and watch television.
Linthicum hopes everyone in the community will join Browning for her birthday celebration on Wednesday. “There are so many people she’s impacted over the years. We want them to help celebrate. We want everyone to be there.”
We can all hop out of our chairs. The party is just beginning.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.