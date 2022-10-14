20221014.ENMURFolks.jpg

Lisa Dunlap Photo

ENMU-Roswell President Shawn Powell and ENMU Chancellor Patrice Caldwell attend the Wednesday meeting of the ENMU-Roswell Branch Community College Board held on the ENMU-Roswell campus.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell provided students with $391,579 in emergency assistance during its fiscal 2021-22 year as a result of federal COVID-related relief funding, with another $1.2 million or so in federal aid spent for supplies, technology and other pandemic-related expenses for the college.

ENMU-Roswell still has about $1.5 million of the relief funding available to use for student assistance and operations for the current year.