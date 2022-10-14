Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell provided students with $391,579 in emergency assistance during its fiscal 2021-22 year as a result of federal COVID-related relief funding, with another $1.2 million or so in federal aid spent for supplies, technology and other pandemic-related expenses for the college.
ENMU-Roswell still has about $1.5 million of the relief funding available to use for student assistance and operations for the current year.
Those were some of the points made by ENMU system Chief Financial Officer Tony Major to ENMU-R Branch Community College Board members during their meeting Wednesday afternoon at the college campus.
He made a presentation about the college's “actuals,” what he termed as the most important financial report the college produces.
The financial report required to be submitted to state officials each fall shows actual financial performance for the most recent fiscal year ended June 30 as compared to schools' initial budgets and adjusted budgets. For ENMU-Roswell, the initial budget was prepared in April 2021 and the adjusted budget this March.
The complete report is 65 pages, but Major provided the board with a summary.
“You are in good financial condition,” Major said. “The operational reserves, overall reserves have increased. Construction reserves have been used for planned purposes.”
Major added that he thought the results showed that ENMU-Roswell administrators are responsible with their budgets.
Tuition and fee revenues were not as high as anticipated due to lower enrollment. Instead of receiving $3.53 million from that revenue source, the college received $2.99 million.
“We didn't have the enrollment that we were budgeting,” Major said, “but it was actually higher than the actuals for the previous year so it was not a bad thing.”
While enrollment at the college changes throughout the year because its programs begin and end at different times, average total enrollment for 2021-22 was about 2,475, similar to the count for the previous year. So far for fall 2022, total enrollment is 1,902, with 812 enrolled full time. The fall 2022 total count is about 275 higher than at this time in 2021.
Overall, total unrestricted and restricted revenues had been budgeted originally for $33.46 million but were only $27.31 million. Restricted funds have external requirements regarding how the money can be spent. Unrestricted funds do not, although institutions can choose to budget them for specific purposes.
The decrease in total revenues was due primarily to a significant reduction in federal grant money for the year, some of which would have been related to student aid.
But, given the lower revenues and activities, expenses also came in far lower than budgeted. Total restricted and unrestricted expenses were originally put at $44.99 million, but were actually only $32.9 million by the end of the year.
Reserves for the instructional and general portion of the budget ended at about $2.96 million, which is 18% of that budget segment. The state requires 3% in reserves, Major said.
Total operating reserves by year-end were $8.67 million. Capital reserves were $8 million.
At the meeting, ENMU-Roswell President Shawn Powell and ENMU Chancellor Patrice Caldwell talked a bit about the general obligation (GO) bond issue for higher education, now before statewide voters for approval during 2022 General Election voting. The $258.76 million statewide bond issue would replace retiring debt and not result in property tax increases, according to legislative analysts. It would provide $2.48 million for ENMU-Roswell for fire suppression systems for three buildings and $9 million for ENMU for a student academic success building.
