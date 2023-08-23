Members of the Roswell Museum Board of Directors approved updates to the institution’s Mission Statement and Code of Ethics.
The most recent statement was adopted in 2018. Board trustees approved this statement of intent during their meeting on Monday:
“The Roswell Museum and Arts Center preserved and promote the art and history of the American Southwest and bordering regions for the enrichment of present and future generations.”
The word “enjoyment” was ultimately removed. And not because art can present a complex message: Enjoyment is often considered a form of enrichment, said Aaron Wilder, the museum’s curator of collections and exhibitions.
The Roswell Museum and Art Center Foundation, which is separate from the board and the fundraising arm of the institution, retains the full name of the entity while the name of the museum itself was shortened in November 2021 to “Roswell Museum.” Along with that change came a new logo of an orange square containing a white “m” to stand for the museum.
Foundation members allocated $1,200 for the purchase of a new piece of art, a ceramic work titled "Dina and Tata" by Dina Perlasca, whose work has been featured in a solo exhibition at the museum.
The code of ethics update consisted mostly of adding numerous “Doing Business As” references with the shortened museum name.
No changes have been made requiring the consideration of city councilors.
Coming up are potential updates to the museum’s bylaws, Strategic Plan and Collections Management Policy.
Work on the Strategic Plan has been going on since this past October, said Caroline Brooks, the museum director.
“It’s a process and it has been coming along nicely,” she noted.
It could be ready for board members as soon as September.
Renovation of most of the floors was approved by councilors for this fiscal year with a budget of $600,000. This work is ongoing and requires significant thought and preparation. Installations are disassembled and moved out of sections where the flooring will be replaced.
Some of the pieces are quite heavy. One required the strength of several people to move it to an area safely away from the renovation work, an employee explained to board members.
Some exhibitions have been moved around in the museum and some others have had their display dates adjusted, Brooks said.
More than $700,000 in state money also allocated to the museum eventually will be used to relocate the museum’s gift shop so it's within the main entrance of the building.
These are among recent developments coming several weeks after the museum’s membership passed 500 members — a mark not reached since before the pandemic. Brooks reiterated this fact after first reporting the news in July.
Upcoming events include Museum Day Roswell on Sept. 16, in which Roswell Museum and other local museums have a daylong concerted effort to encourage people to visit museums, as well as the start of fall clay classes on Sept. 12 and a foundation fundraiser on Sept. 23.
One of the final topics of discussion is an open seat on the board of directors. Residents interested can visit the city’s website at roswell-nm.gov/Pages, and go to the How Do I … section to obtain an online application.
While some members of the museum board will be providing names of potential members, the field will be narrowed down by Mayor Timothy Jennings, who will choose one or more finalists for councilors to consider. Jennings has been a strong proponent of local museums.
