Roswell Parks and Recreation is preparing to bring in some new fitness equipment and expand offerings available at the Roswell Adult Center.
During their meeting on Monday, the city’s Parks and Recreation Commissioners heard about the intention to upgrade exercise equipment in the fitness room at the center.
Staff said the current equipment is outdated and of lesser quality. The three treadmills, two ellipticals, four recumbent bicycles, three upright bicycles and items for free-weight training sought for the location will help the center create and provide new programs.
“The equipment selected has a lot of benefits for the senior community,” Colette Hall, recreation director, noted in her written report to the commissioners. “Treadmills, stationary bikes, weights and ellipticals are all suited toward providing seniors with an active lifestyle that can prevent falls and injuries while improving muscle and bone strength for improved balance.”
Members of the General Services Committee will hear about the plan next week. However, cost for the new fitness equipment is covered by language in a statewide appropriations bill, Senate Bill 1, that spelled out the use and amount allocated Roswell for this purpose: $50,000.
Higher-quality exercise equipment will allow the city to provide such other health enhancement offerings as personal training, strength training and nutrition classes, Hall noted.
"The programming possibilities are endless!” she also pointed out in her report.
Parks and Recreation is also going to introduce a survey to determine what people would like to have available to them at the adult center. It will be available to residents soon and can be completed in person or online.
The last adult and recreation center user survey was completed about two-and-a-half years ago, just before the pandemic required the adult center to close down.
Recent additions to adult offerings include computer classes, social media classes and trivia nights. More people have been attending exercise classes as well.
“We’re trying to gather information about what people would like,” said Alex Diaz, recreation manager. ”We want to get more people in the door.”
Hours of operation will soon increase and expand to include Saturdays. Hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays will lengthen and be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. And on Saturdays the adult center will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
The facility was closed during the height of the pandemic but reopened slowly because staffing was short.
There have been daily $1 or monthly $10 charges for billiards and cardio since October 2020. A single annual charge to use only adult center-based programs for $29, along with a $2 daily use fee, are proposed.
Use of the adult center would be included with memberships for the recreation and aquatic center as well.
Changes in the fees to use the adult center could be taken up by the city council in September after being heard by the General Services Committee. City councilors sought changes in other aspects of the proposal last week and sent it back to committee members.
The Roswell Adult Center is located at 807 N. Missouri Ave.
Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or at reporter03@rdrdnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.