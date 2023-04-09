City holds mid-day UFO Festival meeting

Juanita Jennings, the city of Roswell's public affairs director, hosted the city's mid-day community meeting Thursday to discuss the 2023 UFO Festival. 

 Clarke Condé Photo

About 40 people attended a community meeting Thursday about planning for the 2023 UFO Festival. Hosts of major events along with local business owners and interested residents were there.

The UFO Festival will be held from Friday, June 30, to Sunday, July 2, with many events at the Roswell Convention Center and as well as the heart of Roswell’s downtown.