About 40 people attended a community meeting Thursday about planning for the 2023 UFO Festival. Hosts of major events along with local business owners and interested residents were there.
The UFO Festival will be held from Friday, June 30, to Sunday, July 2, with many events at the Roswell Convention Center and as well as the heart of Roswell’s downtown.
Events at other locations throughout the city include having the Alien Chase 5K walk and run begin next to DeBremond Field, offering an Alien Bar Crawl, during which a variety of local bars and restaurants provide participants with samples of their fare, bringing the Golrak Experience to the Spring River Zoo, and providing a variety of guided tours and sky viewings.
Speakers and presenters at the convention center and a new film festival at Galaxy 8-Allen Theatres will provide visitors with plenty to do — and to think about later.
Also planned during the three-day event will be alien costume contests for people and pets. Locations for these well-received competitions are still being worked out, one of the organizers explained.
Speakers and presenters will also provide visitors with plenty to do — and perhaps to think about later.
MainStreet Roswell will offer myriad events along North Main Street between Second and Fifth Streets. This section of North Main Street will be closed to allow for activities in and around the front lawn of the courthouse.
One of the most popular events among MainStreet's many offerings will be the 2023 UFO Festival Parade on Saturday, July 1. The parade line-up begins forming at 8:30 a.m. with a start time of 9:30 a.m. Its route is going to be along North Main Street from 13th to Third Streets. College Avenue in that area will close during the parade as well as the portion of North Main Street along the parade route on Saturday morning.
Street vendors, entertainers and food trucks will be set up downtown, too. Nearby businesses have been encouraged to participate.
There will be more of an AlienFest atmosphere downtown this year to help celebrate the Roswell Incident. This downtown-centric event was established in 2021, but didn't happen in 2022.
"We're trying to bring back a festival feel," said Barbara Gomez, executive director of MainStreet Roswell.
An updated website for this year’s festival is up and running at ufofestival.com. People visiting the site will first see a variety of images, including people appearing to be beamed up from their living room couches into vivid, glowing, otherworldly and exciting surroundings. With this is the suggestion to “Beam up from boring.”
Also featured is a countdown clock showing the days, hours, minutes and even seconds until the festival’s opening. It’s less than 12 weeks away.
Entities holding events during the festival will be able to add information to an online calendar on that same website operated by the city of Roswell, which is the primary entity responsible for the festival.
Event presenters will have room for up to 250 words to describe the event and let people know what they are offering as well as when and where it’s occurring, said Juanita Jennings, the city’s public affairs director.
There is also an online location to register one's space, alien or UFO-related attraction with the city so it can be highlighted on the city’s event website, Jennings said.
Information about the UFO Festival will also be available in print from the city, but as Jennings cautioned, the city’s guide is printed long before the festival, and the listings might not include late-coming revisions or cancellations. The Roswell Daily Record will be covering the events and will include updated information in our extensive guide.
Jennings said a clearer picture of how the festival will be presented could result from this week’s Roswell City Council meeting. Councilors are being asked to approve an agreement with a contractor to book live music for the festival. The original contractor city officials had thought would provide musical entertainment decided not to sign the agreement.
Further discussion about the event could occur when the council meets Thursday evening, Jennings also said.
Roswell Galacticon, at the convention center, will include vendors, gaming and Cosplay Karaoke. Guests will include regional Science Fiction authors, artists and entertainers. They will also offer extra experiences, such as a Puzzle-Escape Room and a VIP Meet and Greet.
For more information, go to www.roswellgalacticon.com.
The Roswell Daily Record’s 2023 Roswell Incident will feature more than 30 speakers, including Nick Pope, a freelance journalist who previously investigated UFO phenomena while a member of the British Ministry of Defense, and David Childress, an author of books about UFOs, ancient societies and ancient mysteries and is the director of Adventures Unlimited Press.
Other activities include two skywatching events and a new film festival for productions about UFOs, the paranormal, cryptozoology and unexplained worlds. The deadline for film submissions is April 30.
Visit roswellincident.com for details on the events the Roswell Daily Record is hosting during the festival.
During the mid-day meeting, one of the operators of an RV park had questions about some aspects of the festival.
Morgan Fennig of Trailer Village RV Park asked about the availability of transportation because of the summer heat being difficult for some people to handle. Jennings replied that there will be no shuttle this year, but that Dial-a-Ride service will be available.
Fennig also asked whether there would be cooling stations. The city responded that there will be some volunteers from the community passing out bottled water.
The festival will mark the 76th anniversary of the Roswell Incident, which was sparked by the Roswell Daily Record’s reporting of an announcement issued by a public information officer at the Roswell Army Air Field stating that a flying saucer had been found outside of the city. After the initial report gained wide attention and concern, the military recanted the original explanation by asserting that the object that crashed was a weather balloon.
Last year’s festival, which was held 75 years after the Roswell Incident, had a community economic impact of nearly $2.2 million and drew in more than 40,000 visitors.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.