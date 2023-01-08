A second-degree murder charge against a man suspected of recently shooting to death another man outside a Roswell motel has been reduced to a lesser criminal count.
Electronic court records indicate, and Hunter Spindell, deputy district attorney for the 5th Judicial District, confirmed Tuesday that the second-degree murder charge against 27-year-old Anthony McCullough had been downgraded to one of voluntary manslaughter.
“He (McCullough) was initially charged with second-degree murder by law enforcement upon arrest. However, I amended the charge down to voluntary manslaughter this morning based on the criminal complaint and evidence provided,” Spindell said in an email Tuesday in response to questions about the revised charge.
Judge K.C. Rogers of Chaves County Magistrate Court set bond for McCullough at $50,000 during a Tuesday court appearance.
As of Friday morning, a jail population summary report from the Chaves County Detention Center still listed McCullough among the inmates housed at the facility.
If released, electronic court records indicate, McCullough will have to abide by a series of court-ordered conditions of release that include not possessing firearms or deadly weapons, not leaving Chaves County without prior permission from the court and remaining at his residence between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.
A preliminary examination in the case is currently scheduled for Jan. 17.
McCullough is suspected of shooting to death Adam Trujillo, 32, outside the Leisure Inn at 2700 West 2nd Street on the evening of Dec. 30.
Court records indicate McCullough is alleged to have fatally shot the victim, while Trujillo was sitting in the passenger seat of McCullough's pickup truck, when McCullough reportedly picked up a rifle from his room which was 23 feet away from the truck and shot Trujillo multiple times.
Trujillo was dead by the time police arrived.
The motel's security cameras were apparently not working at the time, but court records state a witness later informed authorities McCullough had approached him and said that police needed to be called because he had just shot a man who had pointed a knife at him.
McCullough, according to the witness, dragged the wounded man, later identified as Trujillo, out of the truck and attempted to administer aid to the victim.
When later questioned by police, court records state McCullough said he shot Trujillo in self-defense with a rifle from his room because Trujillo allegedly had a knife and was acting in a threatening manner.