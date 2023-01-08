The Leisure Inn

The Leisure Inn at 2700 West 2nd Street where Anthony McCullough is suspected of shooting to death Adam Trujillo, 32, on the evening of Dec. 30.

 Clarke Condé Photo

A second-degree murder charge against a man suspected of recently shooting to death another man outside a Roswell motel has been reduced to a lesser criminal count.

Electronic court records indicate, and Hunter Spindell, deputy district attorney for the 5th Judicial District, confirmed Tuesday that the second-degree murder charge against 27-year-old Anthony McCullough had been downgraded to one of voluntary manslaughter.