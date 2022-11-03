Charges have been filed against a Roswell man in connection with the 2018 deadly shooting of another man.
The Roswell Police Department said in a press release Wednesday that Alfonso Reyes Vasquez Jr., 35, is accused of killing Freddy Bersane, 39. He has been charged with one count each of first degree murder, willful and deliberate; tampering with evidence; and felon in possession of a firearm in connection.
Vasquez, currently serving time in Colorado on federal gun charges, will be transported back to Roswell for proceedings on the charges on a date that has not yet been scheduled, the press releases states.
The press release says that investigators believe Vasquez shot Bersane to death on Sept 22, 2018, while the two men were smoking drugs with Vasquez's girlfriend and another man in the bedroom of Vasquez's home in the 500 block of South Kansas Avenue. No one has seen or heard from Bersane since then.
Vasquez, the release states, reportedly shot Bersane for allegedly saying something to Vasquez's girlfriend that Vasquez found offensive. Bersane's body has never been found.
Police later conducted DNA testing on a blood stain in the room where the shooting is believed to happened. The press release states the tests determined the blood belonged to Bersane and that the amount of blood it took to create the stain in the carpet was enough to result in the death of a person that did not receive immediate medical attention.
Police said that video surveillance footage showed that at 1 a.m. on Sept. 23 the vehicle Bersane had been using was driven into an alleyway about two blocks away from where the shooting happened and abandoned by someone other than Bersane.
Bersane's mother subsequently reported him missing to police on Sept. 25, 2018, after not having seen or spoken with him in three days. The press release says the mother told police that Bersane typically would call her once a day.
Police are continuing to investigate who, if anyone, helped Vasquez dispose of Bersane's body.