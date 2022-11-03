Charges have been filed against a Roswell man in connection with the 2018 deadly shooting of another man.

The Roswell Police Department said in a press release Wednesday that Alfonso Reyes Vasquez Jr., 35, is accused of killing Freddy Bersane, 39. He has been charged with one count each of first degree murder, willful and deliberate; tampering with evidence; and felon in possession of a firearm in connection.