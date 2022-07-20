The fairgrounds are quiet now, but this weekend the barns and buildings will be bustling as youth, parents and volunteers gather for the 2022 Chaves County 4-H and FFA Fair.
Events begin Friday morning with the checking in and judging of home economics and general exhibits and agriculture mechanics exhibits and conclude a week later with the junior livestock sale.
About 140 youth from 4-H and FFA organizations across Chaves County will bathe, groom and show their livestock and pets, display their projects and compete in the horse show and rodeo. It’s the culmination of months of work, Heidi Gray, publicity director for the Chaves County Fair Board, said.
“When they’re out there in the show ring, they’re there for 15 or 20 minutes in their class, but they spend hours a day out there, getting those animals ready to show,” she said.
“It’s just a fun time to get together to just say ‘OK, this is what I’ve done and this is my animal or my craft,’” she said.
The fair takes a lot of volunteers to put on as well, she said. The board consists of 29 people and each contest has a supervisor. Gray estimated more than 50 volunteers work the fair.
“They’re parents, they’re grandparents, they are past parents, some people have no kids involved,” Gray said.
Often, the volunteers were in 4-H or FFA themselves when they were younger and come back to help out, she said.
“It’s very much a sense of hard work but also giving back. You know that somebody did it for you, so it seems like a lot of people come back and participate,” she said.
Judging of home economics and general exhibits begins at 12:30 p.m. Friday. The exhibits include poster contests and projects in categories such as animal science, horticulture, and engineering. Crafts include leatherwork, embroidery, knitting, photography and foods. Exhibits will be on display throughout the fair.
Saturday’s event is the horse show starting at 5 p.m. at Bob Crosby Arena, and on Sunday all livestock will be checked in.
Monday will begin the shows with rabbit showmanship and the rabbit show at 8 a.m. and the pet show and dog show starting at 6 p.m.
On Tuesday, the swine show will start at 8 a.m. with the meat goat show at 1:30 p.m. followed by the dairy goat show. The rodeo will begin at 7 p.m.
The breeding sheep show will start at 8 a.m. Wednesday followed by the market lamb show. Poultry showmanship will be at 2 p.m. followed by poultry judging. The dairy heifer show will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
At 8 a.m. Thursday is the heifer show, followed by the steers.
The Wool Lead and Fashion Extravaganza starts at 4 p.m. Thursday. In those contests, youth will model their handmade garments. In the Wool Extravaganza, the clothing must be at least 60% wool and contestants also will show a ewe.
An awards program for all contestants will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, and the junior livestock sale at 7 p.m. Friday will conclude the week’s events.
