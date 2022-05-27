Chaves County commissioners approved cost-of-living increases for all employees starting in July, including tentative approval of an increase for sheriff's deputies, when they voted Thursday to approve the 2022-23 interim budget during a Board of Commissioners meeting at the Chaves County Administrative Center.
Anabel Barraza, Chaves County chief financial officer, said she considered the benefits to employees to be the most significant aspects of this year's budget, which now will be sent to the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration. The final budget of the year is typically prepared in December or January.
“I think the biggest highlight for sure is the increases and the PERA,” she said.
Minimum wage has been set at $15 an hour for the upcoming year, and all other employees not boosted as a result of that change will receive a 5% cost-of-living increase. Barraza also explained the county will absorb a half-percent increase in Public Employees Retirement Association contributions, with a resolution to that effect expected to be considered at the June meeting.
The budget also now includes increases for sheriff's deputies, pending official approval of union negotiations. Barraza said that she could not give the exact amount of the increase until the contract is approved, but indicated it is around 5% as well.
She also said that she considers the capital spending an important part of the budget, including some motor graders that have been purchased for $275,000 for the Roads Department and $85,000 for vehicles for the Assessor's Office.
The county also intends to complete renovations to Area D of the Chaves County Administrative Center, budgeted for about $650,000, so that the Pecos Valley Regional Communication Center can move into the space. The design for a new Chaves County Public Health Building to replace the existing building has been budgeted for $500,000.
Revised a bit from when Chaves County commissioners shared it with the public during a May 12 workshop, the interim budget will have general operating revenues of $31.14 million and general operating expenses of $31.43 million.
Barraza indicated that the $287,290 shortfall in the operating funds is a “tolerable” amount and that the budget is considered balanced.
The total budget — which includes grant funds, federal payments and other non-operating income and expenses — has balanced revenues and expenses of $54.84 million. Reserve funds are $3.06 million, or 6% of the total budget.
With the revisions — which included New Mexico Department of Transportation grants for road projects — the 2022-23 interim operating budget shows a decrease in operating fund revenues from the final 2021-22 budget of $2.38 million. Total budget revenues have decreased by $2.41 million.
The biggest source of revenues are property taxes at $9.61 million. A gross receipts tax levy used for the Chaves County Detention Center is next at $7.5 million. Another large revenue stream is payment in lieu of taxes (PILT) that federal government agencies pay for land holdings in the county. That totals $3.55 million.
The Road Department and the Detention Facility have the largest expenditures at $8.6 million and $8.47 million.
The budget also includes $1.4 million for fire departments and services in the county and a total of $285,135 as fees or contributions for outside groups. That includes $108,110 for the Chaves County Cooperative Extension Services Office, $108,000 for a U.S. Department of Agriculture program to control predatory animals; $57,500 for the Roswell Chamber of Commerce and $150,000 for the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp.
Barraza said that the Roswell Hispano Chamber of Commerce will have to submit a completed audit to be considered for its $25,000 funding request, which could occur by the fall.
Commissioners expressed appreciation for a balanced budget, with T. Calder Ezzell Jr. reiterating his view that the county is a good steward of taxpayers' money and Chairman Will Cavin saying he was pleased that the budget could include raises for sheriff's officers.
“I am really excited, happy, that our law enforcement are going to get the well-deserved raises they have been looking for,” Cavin said, “but we have to stay within our means.”
Barraza said that some of the approved budget pages will be posted on the Chaves County website, chavescounty.gov.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.