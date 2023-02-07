Carrie Leigh

Carrie-Leigh Cloutier of Chaves County CASA.

 Alex Ross Photo

U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger-Fernandez, D-NM, has invited a Roswell resident and longtime advocate for abused and neglected children, Chaves County CASA CEO Carrie-Leigh Cloutier, to tonight's State of the Union address in Washington, D.C.

“Carrie-Leigh is an inspirational example of leadership, compassion, community and collaboration. Her work to serve abused and neglected kids makes a powerful difference for families in Roswell and across southeastern New Mexico. Carrie-Leigh is a hero and I am proud to share her story with others in Congress,” Leger Fernandez said in a press release.