U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger-Fernandez, D-NM, has invited a Roswell resident and longtime advocate for abused and neglected children, Chaves County CASA CEO Carrie-Leigh Cloutier, to tonight's State of the Union address in Washington, D.C.
“Carrie-Leigh is an inspirational example of leadership, compassion, community and collaboration. Her work to serve abused and neglected kids makes a powerful difference for families in Roswell and across southeastern New Mexico. Carrie-Leigh is a hero and I am proud to share her story with others in Congress,” Leger Fernandez said in a press release.
Cloutier has worked for Chaves County Court Appointed Special Advocates, also known as Chaves County CASA, for 35 years. The organization, which serves children in Chaves County and northern Eddy County, has 27 different programs meant to assist children that include juvenile advocacy and trauma intervention, while also aiding homeless youth through job training and a drop-in center for young people.
“I am deeply grateful to Congresswoman Leger Fernandez for her passionate support and invitation to be her guest at the State of the Union address. She and her enthusiastic staff have welcomed me so graciously with honor. I am looking forward to a future partnership with them to bring more healing to many more children in New Mexico,” Cloutier said in the release.
The State of the Union address by President Joe Biden is scheduled for 9 p.m. Eastern time and 7 p.m. Mountain time at the U.S. Capitol.
Nairka Trevino Muller, a spokesperson for Leger Fernandez, said most members of Congress are allowed to invite one person to accompany them to the State of the Union, though those members in leadership positions may be allowed to bring more.
The invite provides Cloutier with the chance to make connections with Leger Fernandez's staff.
“The Congresswoman wants staff to meet with Carrie-Leigh, mainly because she wants staff to get to know the work Carrie-Leigh does, particularly in Roswell,” Muller said.
U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury announced that she will be attending the State of the Union with Dr. Liudmyala Yakovenko, a 45-year-old gynecologist forced to flee her hometown in Ukraine last year when Russia began its invasion of the country.
Stansbury's Office said after they were contacted by Yakovenko's husband, they helped bring Yakovenko back to the United States, reuniting the couple.
The offices of U.S. Rep Gabe Vasquez and Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Lujan did not disclose to the Roswell Daily Record information on who they will bring to the State of the Union before press time Monday.