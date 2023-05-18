The Chaves County Board of Commissioners meets today at 9 a.m. in Commission Chambers, Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary’s Place.
The agenda includes possible approval of the fiscal year 2023-24 interim budget.
County staff delivered budget presentations to the commissioners during a workshop on May 11. Suggested revisions were made to the document as a result of that special meeting and are being presented to the commissioners today.
The budget for this current fiscal year, which ends June 30, was slightly above $54.8 million with $3 million in reserves.
Communications Center
The commissioners will consider amending the contract for design work by Desert Peak Architects for the renovation of the Pecos Valley Regional Communications Center.
Desert Peak’s initial asking price was $90,750 but will rise to $154,000.
The original maximum allowable construction cost of $650,000 agreed to last year for this renovation project has gone up significantly because the scope of work has since expanded and is now estimated to exceed $1.2 million.
AMR Contract
The city of Roswell is negotiating with American Medical Response for ambulance services. The city is also representing Chaves County in this process.
The ambulance service said it would require $2.65 million annually starting July 1 after providing the service for $165,000 a year, at least until June 30, when the current contract expires.
The original city-county agreement was for the city to receive a cash subsidy from the county of at least $25,000 for service as well as to pay a subsidy to AMR from the County Indigent Hospital Claims Fund.
This agreement is also set to end on June 30.
Public hearing
There will also be a public hearing to determine whether to grant a zone change request to Pecos Valley Production.
The cannabis company would like to see most of its nearly 40-acre property at 4000 E. Hobson Road converted from an agricultural zone to an industrial zone that allows for a cannabis production, extraction and manufacturing facility. More specifically, Pecos would be extracting and integrating cannabis into products and goods, according to the staff report.
Members of the Chaves County Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the request, with some conditions, on May 2.
