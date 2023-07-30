Dunes sagebrush lizard

Chaves County commissioners voted Thursday to express their opposition to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) proposal to list the dunes sagebrush lizard as an endangered species.

“This proposed listing is wrought with inaccuracies and composed of studies which support the proposed outcome, rather than utilizing all available information for the listing efforts,” the summary report stated about the resolution, which was written by County Manager Bill Williams.