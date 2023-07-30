Chaves County commissioners voted Thursday to express their opposition to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) proposal to list the dunes sagebrush lizard as an endangered species.
“This proposed listing is wrought with inaccuracies and composed of studies which support the proposed outcome, rather than utilizing all available information for the listing efforts,” the summary report stated about the resolution, which was written by County Manager Bill Williams.
Among arguments posed in the county’s opposing resolution itself is that the FWS hadn’t “scientifically established the historical or current populations” of the species and that the federal agency seems to have “arbitrarily and capriciously dismissed any studies” that conflicted with their findings about population trends, levels of sustainability and the overall resiliency of these lizards.
“ … The loss of the robust energy, agriculture, and utility employment sectors in the region, will also adversely impact thousands of support jobs necessary to sustain the region’s economic health and vitality,” the resolution explained.
And with the level of protection that would exist with the designation as endangered, which is described as “excessive” in this resolution, “will result in harm to working families, local industries and communities, as well as the state of New Mexico.”
It ends with urging of the FWS to “reevaluate its ‘scientific’ data.”
A dunes sagebrush lizard is about 2-1/2 inches long, found only in southeast New Mexico and west Texas, and is said to be in danger of extinction “throughout all or a significant portion of its range,” according to the proposed rule published in the Federal Register July 3.
This designation is based on the Endangered Species Act of 1973.
The FWS proposal states that the dunes sagebrush lizard faces threats due to habitat loss, fragmentation and degradation from development by the oil and gas and frac-sand mining industries as well as climate change and climate conditions.
Chaves County is collaborating with Lea, Eddy and Roosevelt counties to oppose the lizard being added to the endangered list.
Their habitat includes a part of the Permian Basin, which has been one of the world’s fastest-growing oil and gas fields during the past decade, a representative of the Center for Biological Diversity said Friday.
Michael Robinson, senior conservation advocate at the center, also commented that this proposal by the FWS has been too long in coming. The federal agency first recognized this type of lizard as requiring protection in 1982.
He explained that the species' range area is the second smallest of any lizard in North America.
“I’m relieved the precious dunes sagebrush lizard is finally on the path to protection,” Robinson said. “I’m saddened and disgusted, however, that the service allowed the lizard’s habitat to be destroyed for decades. The agency’s program for listing species is badly broken, too often allowing politics to interfere with saving plants and animals from extinction.”
“There’s no scientific question the lizard is heading toward extinction,” he said.
The center petitioned to have the lizard declared endangered in 2002. The FWS proposed that it be listed in 2010 because of habitat destruction and oil and gas drilling, but withdrew the proposal after what the center. The center and other groups responded by taking legal action against the FWS in 2013.
The center petitioned for the lizard to be listed again in 2018, which has resulted in this latest proposal, Robinson said.
This type of lizard has other complications affecting its recovery. Shinnery oak shrub lands help keep dunes structurally intact. These lizards have been known to group in such scrublands, according to the listing proposal.
And Robinson stated that these lizards struggle to exist in a “fragmented” habitat and that these separated areas are situated between the threatening industrial zones.
He also noted that the lizards are living in only about 2% of the Permian Basin where this suitable habitat now exists.
An online public informational meeting and a public hearing are scheduled on Monday. The public informational session is from 5 to 6 p.m. MDT, followed by a public hearing from 6 to 8 p.m. MDT.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service comment period for this proposal ends Sept. 1.
