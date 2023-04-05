A Texas man wanted on federal human trafficking charges is being sought by local law enforcement following a Tuesday morning pursuit.
Undersheriff Charles Yslas said Chaves County Sheriff's deputies are following up on several leads in their search for Samuel Mendoza, 36, who is wanted on a federal warrant out of Texas for human smuggling. Deputies are also looking to bring a state charge against Mendoza for resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.
Deputies and officers with the Roswell Police Department learned that Mendoza and his brother, 39-year-old Ismael Mendoza, of Pecos, Texas, who was also wanted on a federal warrant, were spotted in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Dollar General on Lupton Road in Midway.
According to court records, deputies attempted a stop on the vehicle which fled the area before crashing into a fence a short distance away.
When law enforcement reached the vehicle, no occupants were inside, though a firearm was found southwest of where they crashed. Law enforcement found Ismael Mendoza about 500 yards from the crash laying down behind a fence. He reportedly admitted to jumping out of the vehicle while it was still in motion and fleeing police because he was the subject of an outstanding warrant.
Court records filed in Chaves County Magistrate Court indicate rounds of ammunition matching the caliber of the discarded handgun were later found in the jacket and pants pockets of Ismael Mendoza. In addition to charges contained in a federal warrant, he now faces one count each of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, and receipt, transportation or possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon.
No attorney representing Ismael Mendoza was named in electronic court records before press time Tuesday.