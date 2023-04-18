Chaves County's economy grew 7% during October to December 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, according to the latest data released by the New Mexico Economic Development Department.
The state department has been releasing quarterly economic reports for the state and its 33 counties since March 2020. The latest data is for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, or from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022.
Chaves was among 26 counties that saw year-over-year growth for the second quarter of FY 2023, as measured by matched taxable gross receipts. The EDD states that matched taxable gross receipts (MTGR) are the best data available to measure economic activity because they match tax payments with gross taxable sales receipts for each taxpayer in an industry. Statewide, the retail sector accounted for the largest portion of New Mexico's matched taxable gross receipts — $5.37 billion, or 23%. Statewide growth was 16%, or $3.23 billion, reaching a total of $23.74 billion, an all-time high, according to the EDD.
“This is real data depicting growth in spending and in our economy,” Economic Development Cabinet Secretary Alicia Keyes said. “New money brought into our state creates the capacity for families to spend at local businesses — and that’s good news all around.”
For Chaves County, matched taxable gross receipts from October to December 2022 totaled $438.44 million, a 7% or $30.18 million increase from the second quarter of FY 2022. The growth from the previous quarter of 2023 was $25.6 million, or 6%.
Chaves County's top five sectors for the second quarter of FY 2023 were retail, with $148.55 million in MTGR; health care and social assistance at $41.9 million; construction at $41.1 million; accommodations and food services at $35.48 million; and non-professional, scientific, technical or public administration services at $29.12 million. The largest percentage growth occurred in agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting industries at 235% compared to the year before to reach $2.49 million. Other top growth sectors were extraction (40% to $16.32 million), health care and social services (31% to $41.9 million), transportation and warehousing (26% to $3.43 million), and utilities (21% to $22.6 million).
The EDD report for Chaves County also gave information about average employment, average weekly wages and the number of business establishments, but the information was for the first quarter of FY 2023, or July 1 to Sept. 30, 2022. For Chaves County, employment grew 1.1% compared to first-quarter FY 2022, to reach a total of 21,077. Average weekly wages grew 9.1% to $827. The number of businesses decreased 1.2% to 1,887, with the largest percentage of losses in the utilities sector and the largest growth in the extraction industries sector.
The state and county reports are posted on the EDD website at edd.newmexico.gov.
