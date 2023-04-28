Andrea Reeb

House District 64 Rep. Andrea Reeb (R-Clovis) speaks at the April 19 meeting of the Chaves County Federated Republican Women in Roswell. The first-term legislator, who represents Curry and parts of Roosevelt and Chaves counties, along with three other representatives and a New Mexico Senator fumed about bills that were passed and ignored in the recent 60-day legislative session in Santa Fe. 

 Alex Ross Photo

Area legislators told an audience in Roswell last week that little was done in the recent New Mexico State Legislative session to improve New Mexico.

Four members of the New Mexico House of Representatives and a New Mexico Senator — all Republicans — took turns venting about the 60-day session during the April 19 meeting of the Chaves Federated Republican Women.