Area legislators told an audience in Roswell last week that little was done in the recent New Mexico State Legislative session to improve New Mexico.
Four members of the New Mexico House of Representatives and a New Mexico Senator — all Republicans — took turns venting about the 60-day session during the April 19 meeting of the Chaves Federated Republican Women.
Of the 1,294 bills filed during the session, 203 were signed into law by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Those included some that garnered bipartisan backing, including bills to provide free school meals to New Mexico students regardless of income, fix the state's medical malpractice law and a law barring people from knowingly providing firearms to convicted felons.
But lawmakers who spoke at the gathering had little, if anything, good to say about actions taken at the Roundhouse during the session. Instead, they portrayed the Democratic-led legislature and state government as out-of-touch if not hostile to southeast New Mexico and other conservative outposts in a state that has become more reliably blue in recent years.
House Minority Whip Greg Nibert (R-Roswell) told the crowd that officers with the Republican Federated Women presented him with a list of questions before he spoke. One of those questions he said was what if any bill passed during the recent session will benefit “the conservative, Christian, traditionalist, Republican, native New Mexican.”
“My first reaction was if I take them as a group the answer is none. If I take' em individually most of the answers are none,” he said.
The second-highest-ranking Republican in the House, Nibert warned that the values espoused by social conservatives are being targeted in the Legislature.
“That's what makes it somewhat discouraging, which is you would think that would be a body where these values would be revered and upheld. This session, I think more than any other session, I've been at was really under attack,” he said.
House District 58 Rep. Candy Ezzell (R-Roswell) was even more blunt about what she felt the outcome of the session was for her party.
“We got the hell beat out of us,” said Ezzell. A lawmaker since 2005, she called the recent session “the ugliest” of her time in office.
Since 2019, Democrats have held all statewide elected offices and near supermajorities in both the New Mexico House and Senate. That has left legislative Republicans vexed and marginalized, unable to advance their own priorities or halt some of the more liberal agenda items of Democrats.
Given their low numbers, Republicans had few opportunities and no real leverage to influence the policy debate, often times their only recourse was to run out the clock and delay action on bills.
“We did talk for a lot of hours on a lot of bills and try to hold things up. That is pretty much all we could do,” House District 64 Rep. Andrea Reeb (R-Clovis) said. First elected in November, she represents Curry County along with parts of Roosevelt and Chaves County.
Crime
Chaves County lawmakers said one of the biggest letdowns was what they said was the lack of serious attention paid to curbing crime within the state. Ahead of the session, there seemed to be broad agreement to do so.
“The governor was talking about it. The leadership in both the House and Senate were talking about it. Individual legislators were talking about it. We had been harping on it down here for years. It looked like the perfect storm would be created to address the crime problem in New Mexico,” Nibert stated.
Lujan Grisham, along with many legislators, sought to add a rebuttable presumption to New Mexico's system of pretrial detention, where suspects charged with certain criminal offenses would be kept in prison pending trial unless they could prove they are not a danger to the public, but the bill stalled.
Reeb, a former district attorney, said she was disappointed by such developments.
“We did nothing to really address our pretrial detention issues — our catch-and-release, our bail reform, stricter penalties for violent offenders — all those things really did not happen,” she said.
Lawmakers did pass House Bill 234, establishing penalties for organized retail crime. Although he voted for it and claimed he was glad it became law, Nibert called the legislation “watered-down” and expressed doubts about how effective it could be.
Democrats during the session repeatedly said it would take a comprehensive and hollistic approach to combat crime that goes beyond tougher sentencing, but also includes increased funding for public safety, behavioral health, substance abuse treatment and gun safety.
Nibert said lawmakers are engaged in a philosophical debate over how to confront crime and accused many Democrats of not wanting to impose tougher penalties.
Speakers were highly critical of Senate Bill 64, legislation passed and signed into law prohibiting the sentencing of youthful offenders to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
According to the Campaign for the Fair Sentencing of Youth, 27 states and the District of Columbia prohibit terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole for juveniles. In the Senate, it passed 32 to 8 and in the House by a far more narrow 37 to 25.
Per the bill, a person charged as a juvenile with two or more counts of first-degree murder would be entitled to a parole hearing after 25 years. Those convicted of first degree murder would be eligible for parole after 20 years.
“So, we basically passed a law that will let our most violent juvenile offenders out early at a time when we already have so much crime,” Reeb said.
Transgender policy
As is the case across the nation, conservatives in New Mexico have made cultural issues the centerpiece of the policy debate, including whether or not to enact laws restricting gender-affirming care and LGBTQ rights.
For Ezzell, who sits on the House Education Committee, the issue of transgender protections came up often, something she said was driven by special interests. She laid out a hypothetical situation under one bill where she said an eight-year-old child could go to a teacher or school nurse, say they want to change their gender and that student could then undergo gender transition surgery without informing the parents.
“I was fairly incensed by that,” she said. Advocates for gender-affirming care can say it can save the lives of transgender or gender-fluid youth.
Republicans were unable to keep a bill from becoming law that will equip school bathrooms with free menstrual products. House Republicans said they were concerned about such products being placed in boy's bathrooms prompting an exhaustive legislative debate.
“We were not successful in making them (Democrats) understand that a 16-year-old boy is going to probably clog a toilet with those or put them up their nose,” Reeb said.
Education
Overall, Ezzell said her main objective on the Education Committee was to delegate more decision-making power from the state to individual school districts, saying New Mexico schools are often forced to adopt policies championed by those in more metropolitan areas such as Albuquerque.
“What I kept pointing out was why are we being dictated to by what the Albuquerque public schools system wants? Because it is not indicative of the rest of the school districts in our state,” Ezzell asked.
Firearms
Despite long odds and the litany of defeats, Republicans say they did have some successes, especially in the realm of gun policy. As many as 43 pieces of legislation related to firearms were introduced, but few actually became law.
One that did not cross the finish line was a bill requiring a 14-day waiting period to purchase a firearm. According to the Legislative website, Senate Bill 427 got out of two Senate committees, but never made it to the floor.
Senate District 27 Sen. Stuart Ingle (R-Portales) credits the vocal opposition by conservative activists for derailing the bill.
“The support it had was very, very, very weak because of what you folks did,” he said.
Ingle, whose district includes portions of Chaves, Curry, Roosevelt, Lea and De Baca counties, criticized House Bill 4, the New Mexico Voting Rights Act, that included a provision streamlining the process by which convicted felons can regain their voting rights once released from prison.
He added that the session saw some $1.2 billion in capital outlay funding steered to individual districts. However, he cautioned that many of those projects won't be shovel-ready for a while because of the slow pace of the bidding process.
“Last year we had a tremendous amount of projects lined up as well, and some of those projects haven't been started either,” Ingle warned.
House elections ahead
But even among the bleak news and successive lackluster election cycles for the party, some Republicans insist better days are ahead.
House District 54 Rep. Jim Townsend (R-Artesia) explained that in the midterm elections last November, there were eight contests for the New Mexico House which Republicans lost by roughly 3,100 votes. Currently, the party holds 25 seats in the House. If Republicans had won those seats, he said they would have had 33 seats and would have been able to make much more of a difference.
Townsend said he has seen the data and believes in the next cycle capturing those seats is achievable.
“It's doable, ladies and gentlemen. The opportunity is ours. Each one of us as representatives, represents about 31,000 people, so asking for a little over 1% more, I don't believe this is too much,” he said.
Having analyzed the data, Townsend said some of the House districts in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District over the past three years are shown to trending more conservative.
“People in New Mexico are not satisfied with what we are politically,” Townsend said.
