Dara Dana and Bill Williams

Chaves County Commissioner Dara Dana and County Manager Bill Williams participate in the Thursday commissioners' meeting at the Chaves County Administrative Center.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

Saying that an endangered designation for the lesser prairie-chicken in eastern New Mexico and west Texas will “stop production of food, fiber, minerals and anything in its way,” Chaves County officials have opposed the listing due to take effect March 27.

The Chaves County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to approve a resolution indicating that the commissioners “stand in opposition to the final rule” regarding the endangered species listing and calling on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) to reconsider its decision.