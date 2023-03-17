Saying that an endangered designation for the lesser prairie-chicken in eastern New Mexico and west Texas will “stop production of food, fiber, minerals and anything in its way,” Chaves County officials have opposed the listing due to take effect March 27.
The Chaves County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to approve a resolution indicating that the commissioners “stand in opposition to the final rule” regarding the endangered species listing and calling on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) to reconsider its decision.
At an earlier meeting in the week, a FWS biologist and species specialist told Chaves County officials and other groups in New Mexico that the impact of the endangered listing will be minimal for many people, but that did not stop the county's action.
Commissioner Richard Taylor called it a “good resolution” that needed to go forward. “Making it an endangered species is just detrimental to our area,” he said.
A final rule was published in November by the Fish and Wildlife Service that documented some of the data and reasoning for determining that there are two Distinct Population Segments (DPS) for the grouse that once numbered in the hundreds of the thousands, if not the millions, and had a range of about 115 million acres. The FWS said that the bird's grasslands habitats have been diminished by 83% to 90% due primarily to drought; road, structure and energy development; crop fields; and woody vegetation. The Federal Register notice indicated that the recent five-year average count of the birds was 27,384 in the five states where it now can be found — New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado. The five-year average in the Southern DPS of eastern New Mexico and west Texas, including a portion of eastern Chaves County, was 2,806.
The Northern DPS consists of southeastern Colorado, western Kansas, western Oklahoma and northwestern Texas, and the FWS final rule considers this population of birds to be “threatened” only, a designation that carries with it fewer restrictions.
County officials have said that they doubt the science behind the decision to divide the bird populations, which they consider a tactic to create a small number of prairie-chickens in the “drier” Southern DPS because the overall species population has been growing in some regions in recent years. They also have said that they question the conclusion that bird populations cannot travel to other habitats, and they pointed to much higher numbers from 1997 to 2012 that they said FWS “dismissed” because, as they see it, the FWS only used data and information to make a “narrative fit the desired outcome.”
County Manager Bill Williams said that a few other New Mexico counties have passed resolutions opposing the listings. News articles indicate that Lea and Quay counties approved resolutions in opposition this week. The state legislature in Kansas did as well. The FWS already delayed the implementation from its initial effective date of Jan. 24 following objections by several groups and congressional leaders.
The county has been fighting against threatened and endangered listings of the prairie-chicken for many years in various ways. The FWS first considered the possibility of protecting the species under the federal Endangered Species Act in 1998. A “threatened” listing was proposed in 2014, but legal action ensued, which Chaves County joined, and the decision was halted in 2015. A new petition was filed for the FWS to consider the lesser prairie-chicken as endangered in 2016. After the FWS consulted with outside scientists and agencies, it issued a May 2021 proposal regarding the two populations and designations, followed by a public comment period and publication of the final rule in November.
An endangered listing means that actions are prohibited if they would harm even one chicken or its habitat, but exceptions exist. For one thing, the prohibitions do not cover an entire species' habitat necessarily, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service. People can take development or grazing actions in areas where no prairie-chickens reside or if the area is not conducive to the bird. Federal law also allows actions in emergency situations, and a process exists for organizations, businesses, government entities and landowners to enter cooperative agreements, grazing agreements or “Safe Harbor” agreements with the FWS. Those allow permits for certain actions as long as entities agree that, overall, they will engage in conservation practices that will contribute to species recovery.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or reporter02@rdrnews.com.
