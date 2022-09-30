20220930-EarlyVotingTest.JPG

Lisa Dunlap Photo

Chaves County Clerk Cindy Fuller explains the form filled out for each voting tabulator and system successfully tested to Chaves County Democratic Party Chair Sarah McArthur, one of three observers at the Thursday morning local certification of voting systems to be used for early voting in October.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

Although concerns about voting tabulators and systems have been voiced at local public meetings and in the courts recently, only three observers attended the testing and verification procedures conducted Thursday morning by employees of the Chaves County Clerk's Office and its Elections Bureau ahead of early voting starting Oct. 11.

The local certification of seven Dominion tabulators and related equipment to be used for early voting began at 9 a.m. and continued for about two hours in a room in Area D of the Chaves County Administrative Center.