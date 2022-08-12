Employees of treasurers' offices with at least 20 different counties in the state are expected in Roswell soon for a professional conference to occur at the Roswell Convention Center.
The conference, to start at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and conclude midday on Friday, Aug. 26, represents the first time in a while that the Treasurer Affiliate of the New Mexico Counties organization will hold its annual fall event in Chaves County, said Chaves County Treasurer Charlotte Andrade.
The 2022 New Mexico Counties Treasurer Affiliate Fall “UFO” Conference is intended to ensure that the people who collect and disperse property taxes for counties and other local taxing entities understand current laws, regulations and procedures.
Andrade said she offered to host the conference last year, and, in June, she became the chair of the Treasurer Affiliate. She said all 33 counties can send representatives but that 20 counties are signed up so far.
“We do have quite a few new treasurers and this will be their first conference they will be attending post-COVID,” she said, explaining that the annual event did not occur in 2020 or 2021.
Presenters include directors and managers with state agencies and departments that work with the offices, as well as experts in cybersecurity, software systems and bankruptcy law. Andrade said they will cover such topics as records retention, bankruptcy and online security.
About 80 people are expected at this time, including presenters, county officials and people representing the 15 vendor sponsors.
Some of the lunches and dinners will occur at different venues throughout the city, and free time has been arranged for Thursday afternoon and evening to allow for visits to local attractions and shops.
“We are putting a list together of all the merchants downtown,” Andrade said. “We also have had an outpouring of support from our local merchants as far as providing door prizes with the intent of getting them out there to see what else is available in the downtown area.”
She said the “UFO” part of the conference name is a “spin on those words, with UFO standing for 'Understanding Treasurer Functions and Financial Obligations,' just to kind of make it the Roswell theme with the UFO.”