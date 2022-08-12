Employees of treasurers' offices with at least 20 different counties in the state are expected in Roswell soon for a professional conference to occur at the Roswell Convention Center.

The conference, to start at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and conclude midday on Friday, Aug. 26, represents the first time in a while that the Treasurer Affiliate of the New Mexico Counties organization will hold its annual fall event in Chaves County, said Chaves County Treasurer Charlotte Andrade.