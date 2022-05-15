Chaves County students can practice their chess skills Monday night during a free “simultaneous exhibition” with a certified chess coach.
Mark Austin, a software developer who heads Roswell Chess Encounter, a local affiliate of the New Mexico Chess Organization and the U.S. Chess Federation, will play simultaneous games with as many youth who show up for the demonstration, to occur Monday, 6-8 p.m., in the cafeteria at Goddard High School, 701 E. Country Club Road.
No sign-up is required and Austin said that all necessary equipment will be provided.
“Basically we are going to set up the tables in a U-shaped format and there be boards at the table and I will be playing all of the students at the same time,” Austin said.
If time permits, some coaching could occur after the exhibition, he said.
Goddard High School math teacher Larry Dunlap, the 2022 New Mexico Senior Chess Champion following an April state tournament in Rio Rancho, is assisting with the event.
Austin said that his ultimate goal is to introduce chess as a scholastic activity in local schools, especially in the Roswell Independent School District.
He said the Monday event will help him gauge the interest and the skill level in the local area as he works to establish a scholastic program.
“Just like football, band or choir, it is an NMAA activity,” Austin said, referring to the New Mexico Activities Association.
According to the NMMA website, scholastic programs were offered at schools in Los Alamos, Santa Fe, Eunice and Las Cruces, among other cities, in 2022.
Skilled chess players can earn college scholarships, but Austin said that chess playing can build a lot of other strengths: logic, critical thinking, creativity, memory, problem-solving abilities, reading skills, planning, strategic thinking and the lessons that can be gained from engaging in competition, including how to handle losses.
“I always say that chess involves two characters and two intellects,” Austin said. “All things being equal, the person with the stronger will is going to prevail.”
By that, he said that he meant someone better prepared can win over someone with better skills and abilities.
While sometimes children as young as 4 can play extremely well, Austin said, most youth need to be at least 8 years old and to have some months of practice to have the skills to play a game during an exhibition.
For novices interested in learning the game, he said that the Roswell Chess Encounter holds games the first Saturday of each month at the Roswell Public Library, 301 N. Pennsylvania Ave. Those are open to anyone 8 or older and are held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Austin was also the organizer of the scholastic chess tournament held at Immanuel Lutheran School in February. The school is also where a chess club for Roswell area students meets on Wednesday afternoons, which Austin said will continue during the summer.
Starting May 25, the student chess club will meet 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the school, 1405 N. Sycamore Ave.