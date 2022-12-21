The former Roswell Air Center deputy director charged with fraud concerning an airport lease has pleaded not guilty and a jury trial has been set for April.

Stephen Christopher of Roswell, 53, who appeared with his lawyer, Frank Patterson, entered his not guilty plea to the fourth-degree felony charge during an online Monday morning arraignment before Judge Dustin Hunter of the New Mexico 5th Judicial District Court. Typically the case is assigned to Judge Thomas Lilley.