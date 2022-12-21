The former Roswell Air Center deputy director charged with fraud concerning an airport lease has pleaded not guilty and a jury trial has been set for April.
Stephen Christopher of Roswell, 53, who appeared with his lawyer, Frank Patterson, entered his not guilty plea to the fourth-degree felony charge during an online Monday morning arraignment before Judge Dustin Hunter of the New Mexico 5th Judicial District Court. Typically the case is assigned to Judge Thomas Lilley.
Both Christopher and a representative for Patterson's law firm have said previously that they cannot comment on the case. Timothy Wyatt, assistant district attorney, said that the maximum penalties for the charge, if Christopher were to be found guilty, are 18 months in prison, up to five years of probation and a $5,000 fine, plus court fees.
Christopher worked as the Air Center deputy director from March 2021 until his resignation Oct. 4. He was charged with fraud over $2,500 on Oct. 27.
Prosecutors and police allege that he attempted to use fraudulent invoices to the city generated by Custom Graphics and More, a company he is said to own, to claim that he did not owe past-due rent for the company's hangar space. According to court documents, police said that the people they questioned at the Air Center said they had not taken delivery of the shirts, vests, caps or other items listed on the invoices. Police also allege that the items could not be found at Air Center premises. The court documents state that the computer files for the four invoices Christopher provided for $8,164 were found on a laptop at the hangar space and were created on July 23 and July 24, one to two days after an Air Center employee had emailed Christopher about the rent owed. Christopher paid the $4,950 rent due on Sept. 26, according to court documents.