Representatives of the city of Roswell and Ascent Aviation Services LLC are discussing a new financing agreement so that the company can finish its wide-body aircraft hangar at the Roswell Air Center as part of its plans to open a new aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) business here.
As a starting point for discussions, the city has offered Ascent Aviation a $14.6 million direct loan that would be paid off over 15 years through monthly payments, according to a draft of the agreement. The exact terms of the loans are under consideration.
“It is still being reviewed by the company, and we expect to know something by the end of January,” said Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp. President Mike Espiritu.
Espiritu said he is optimistic that the city, the Roswell City Council and the company will reach an agreement, although he also thinks that the company will want changes in the current offer concerning the length of the loan or other terms. He also said he has been told that the city has the funding available.
The current offer is due to expire Jan. 31 unless an agreement is reached to extend negotiations or some other action occurs. Ascent Aviation President David Querio did not respond to a phone call or email by press time.
Before a loan could be made, the City Council and its committees would have to review and approve the financial terms and conditions, a process that could take a few months.
If approved, the loan would replace a February 2022 agreement voted for by the Roswell City Council and involving Ascent; Store Master Funding LLC, the company's financing agent at that time; and the city. That agreement called for the city's general fund and water, sewer and solid waste enterprise funds to loan $11.1 million to the city's Roswell Air Center enterprise funds. The Roswell Air Center would then work through the EDC to provide that funding for the hangar construction project. Ascent Aviation would have made monthly land lease payments to repay the money over 10 years, and the Roswell Air Center would have reimbursed the other city funds.
The election of several new city councilors and a new mayor in March 2022 caused that agreement to be reconsidered, with Espiritu saying that his understanding is that some city officials considered the intercity fund loans problematic because enterprise funds often have specific rules regarding how the money can be used. He also said that the increase in the amount of funding being considered is due to inflation and increased construction costs.
The 90,000-square-foot Ascent hangar is to be located on 10.65 acres of city property on West Earl Cummings Loop near West Mathis Street. The structure has been described by Querio as big enough to accommodate the largest commercial aircraft on the market today. He said the company envisions the hangar as phase one for the Roswell operations as the company expands from its two Arizona MRO locations, one near the Tuscon International Airport and the other at Pinal Air Park in Marana. The project is supported by funding from the city, Chaves County and $4 million from the state Local Economic Development Act, with that money due to be released as the company reaches certain project and hiring benchmarks. Ascent is also investing its own money, with Espiritu saying that the company already has purchased the RUBB metal and fabric hangar as part of its “sizable investment” up this point. The company also has hired some staff for the Roswell operations and rented other Air Center buildings for storage.
“This size of project doesn't happen very often,” said Espiritu. “The last time was probably the deal with Leprino (Foods Co.) … This all contributes to the Air Center moving forward and creating job growth for New Mexico.”
During previous talks, Querio has said that Ascent would hire about 100 aviation mechanics and support staff during its first year of operations, with a payroll of about $7 million, and would grow to up to 360 employees and a $22 million payroll by the fifth year. He also said the company is planning a phase two that would include an additional large hangar and the expansion of the company's work to converting passenger aircraft into freight aircraft.
The current hangar project has three phases: a $3 million demolition and site work phase already completed that was paid for by city money and state capital outlay funds; a “horizontal” phase for the foundation and infrastructure; and the “vertical” phase to erect the RUBB hangar and complete the hangar interior. Previously, Querio has estimated that construction would take at least six months.
Some MROs at the Air Center have complained about the financing for Ascent Aviation, saying that the arrangement gives preferential treatment to the business. City officials have countered that similar financing arrangements such as industrial revenue bonds and loans for improvements to city buildings have occurred as part of local government's economic development activities and that other MROs are able to explore financial arrangements with the city for projects tied to job growth or facility improvements.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or reporter02@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.