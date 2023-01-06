Ascent Aviation hangar site

A construction trailer sits Thursday at the Ascent Aviation hangar project site on West Earl Cummings Loop at the Roswell Air Center as company and city officials consider a new financing arrangement for construction.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

Representatives of the city of Roswell and Ascent Aviation Services LLC are discussing a new financing agreement so that the company can finish its wide-body aircraft hangar at the Roswell Air Center as part of its plans to open a new aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) business here.

As a starting point for discussions, the city has offered Ascent Aviation a $14.6 million direct loan that would be paid off over 15 years through monthly payments, according to a draft of the agreement. The exact terms of the loans are under consideration.