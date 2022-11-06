City administration offices and certain other city facilities will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day.
Some city services will have an adjusted schedule for that Friday or the week.
In addition to city offices, the Roswell Public Library, Roswell Museum and Roswell Adult Center will be closed Veterans Day.
Open on Veterans Day are the Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center (6 a.m. to 8 p.m.), Spring River Zoo (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and Roswell Visitor Center (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
City bus service and trash pickup will be altered because of the holiday.
Roswell Transit buses will operate from 9:08 a.m. to 5:11 p.m. that Friday. The buses run on Main Street from stop to stop. Call-in and pick-up requests for stops on other streets also will be available as usual.
The Solid Waste Department’s trash pickup for the week of Nov. 7 has been adjusted. Areas normally picked up Monday and Thursday will have their trash containers picked up Monday and Wednesday. Areas normally picked up Tuesday and Friday will have their trash containers picked up Tuesday and Thursday.
The landfill will be closed Friday.
