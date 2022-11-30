Roswell city government could be looking at general fund shortfalls of up to $1.24 million during the current fiscal year.
The city's Finance Committee held a special meeting Monday afternoon to discuss the information presented in an audit of city finances for the first quarter of the fiscal year, July 1 through Sept. 30.
“Am I surprised? No. Am I not totally comfortable (with the results)? Yes,” Committee Chairman Robert Corn said after the meeting. Janie Davies, the city's finance director, also pointed to a variety of positive signs, such as that overall general fund revenue is higher than expenses incurred and Gross Receipts Tax revenue is up. Councilor Edward Heldenbrand said the local share of Gross Receipts Tax is expected to be about $1 million.
Davies provided a written report, along with 155 pages of balance sheets, to committee members before making her audit presentation. She explained what determines whether a department might be lacking in funds based on this audit. If revenue is higher than anticipated at this point in the budget cycle, specifically 25% or higher, and “behind in collections,” the audit parameters consider it in shortfall. If a department's expenses are less than 25% but they have spent more than 25%, it “shows you are over budget with a potential shortfall,” Davies explained.
The department with the highest potential for shortfall is the Police Department showing an annualized projected deficit of $367,574.
The audit showed projected shortfalls in the Information Technology Department, $351,956; the Parks Department, $248,362; and Animal Control, $195,810, respectively.
The Police Department is slated to add five more officers during this budget cycle. Money for these employees, as well as equipment and other work-related items, has already been budgeted.
However, Animal Control will hire an officer and five shelter employees during the second half of the fiscal year, which begins Jan. 1, 2023, and will be funded using cash-on-hand from the General Fund.
Five other departments within the General Fund are possibly looking at having lesser shortfalls including City Clerk, $31,869; Municipal Court, $18,227; Code Enforcement, $8,918; Human Resources, $8,062; and Fleet Maintenance, $4,092.
Other funds outside of the General Fund show a projected shortfall including the Recreation Fund, $323,334; Convention Center Bed Fee Fund, $294,224; and the Cemetery Fund, $91,371.
An eye-popping shortfall was shown for the Road Fund of $2.41 million, though committee members expect this number to decrease as the fiscal year progresses.
Audit results aren't clear-cut, especially this early in the budget cycle. For example, it's common that money for road work might have to be paid out by the city before a grant arrives from the state or federal government.
Different levels of government adhere to different fiscal year calendars than cities and counties so localities have to plan for such expenses well in advance and adjust the numbers as that money arrives, Corn explained.
Some of the reimbursements come in regularly while “others are project-driven,” he said.
And, revenue based on tourism tends to be highest during the summer with an additional increase at the end of the year because of holiday-centered spending. “It's a balancing act,” Corn commented.
Committee members also asked that city staff place more emphasis on closing out open purchase orders. Of the more than $27 million in purchase orders the city has pending, $21 million remain open over multiple fiscal years. Committee members said catching up on these matters would make planning easier.
A clearer budget picture is expected after the second quarter of the fiscal year and after that, the council could decide to move money or make cuts "if needed," Corn added.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or reporter03@rdrnews.com.
