Roswell Finance Committee meeting

The Finance Committee met on Monday in the Mayor's Conference Room at Roswell City Hall to discuss the recently completed audit of first quarter city finances. 

 Clarke Condé photo

Roswell city government could be looking at general fund shortfalls of up to $1.24 million during the current fiscal year.

The city's Finance Committee held a special meeting Monday afternoon to discuss the information presented in an audit of city finances for the first quarter of the fiscal year, July 1 through Sept. 30.