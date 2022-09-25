Demolition begins on old water tower

Juno Ogle Photo

A worker with Custom Construction, Roswell, prepares to cut around a structure holding communication antennas on the old water tower at the Roswell Air Center, seen at right next to a new water tower built in 2020. The work to demolish the old tower will take at least a month.

 Juno Ogle

Demolition began Friday morning of a long-familiar sight in south Roswell — the old red and white water tower at the Roswell Air Center.

Crews will be dismantling the 81-year-old structure piece by piece over the next four weeks or so, City Engineer Louis Najar said.