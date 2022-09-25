Demolition began Friday morning of a long-familiar sight in south Roswell — the old red and white water tower at the Roswell Air Center.
Crews will be dismantling the 81-year-old structure piece by piece over the next four weeks or so, City Engineer Louis Najar said.
Weather conditions could cause a delay in work.
“When it gets windy, they’ve got to shut down the crane,” Najar said.
A device at the top of the crane monitors wind speed and the crane operator can shut down as soon as necessary, Jim Sexe, city engineering technician, said. He was at the site Friday morning as crews with Custom Construction of Roswell were preparing to cut through the top of the water tower around a structure that held communication antennas.
The piece with the antennas would be allowed to drop into the tank and crews will then begin cutting the remainder of the tank into smaller pieces.
The tower was built in 1941 for what was then called Roswell Army Air Field and later Walker Air Force Base.
The city determined several years ago the 500,000-gallon tank was no longer adequate to serve the air center and surrounding area and its condition had deteriorated as well, Najar said.
“When we did the inspection, it was $1 million to $1.5 million to fix it, and then it wasn’t even a big enough tank,” he said.
The city constructed two new water towers in 2020 and 2021, both sporting the city’s branded logo on a white tank. The new towers each hold 750,000 gallons of water, tripling the capacity of the old tower. The first tower is located next to the old tower at the intersection of East Gillis Street and East Earl Cummings Loop, while the second is at the intersection of West Martin Street and West Earl Cummings Loop near the campus of Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell.
Preserving the water tower or any part of it for its historic value was not considered, Najar said, because the deterioration makes it unsafe and also because its red and white paint contains lead.
The red-and-white checkerboard pattern is a safety requirement from the Federal Aviation Administration for tall structures near airports. However, the FAA determined the new towers were out of the flight zone and did not require the safety paint scheme.
The city did prepare and send documentation of the tower to the New Mexico Historic Preservation Office, Najar said.
John O’Brien, project manager with Tank Industry Consultants, El Paso, said most communities find it too expensive to preserve their water towers.
Lead paint can be remediated by painting over it with a special primer called an encapsulant, but that alone can cost $200,000 or more for a water tower, O’Brien said.
“Sometimes cities find it’s a lot cheaper to demolish than to preserve,” he said.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.
