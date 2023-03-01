City begins work to update water code

A drive-up treated water dispenser is shown at the Monterey Plaza. These types of self-serve machines, as well as ice machines, could be subject to regular water quality testing.

 Terri Harber photo

Members of the Roswell Infrastructure Committee on Monday started considering revisions to the city’s ordinance governing utilities.

Members could be taking action later this month on the first portion of new material for Chapter 26 of the city’s municipal code. There are sections of this chapter based on the New Mexico statutes that go back more than 40 years.