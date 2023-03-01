City begins work to update water code

Members of the Roswell Infrastructure Committee on Monday started considering revisions to the city’s ordinance governing utilities.
Members could be taking action later this month on the first portion of new material for Chapter 26 of the city’s municipal code. There are sections of this chapter based on the New Mexico statutes that go back more than 40 years.
“We need to make sure we get it right,” said Robert Glenn, the city’s deputy superintendent of water maintenance and transmission.
Members of the committee will have a month to digest each portion before they start making decisions. This is the first of five portions containing changes, Glenn said.
One passage states that “the Utility Director and his designated employees, possessing the required operator certifications, or Utility Department employees working under the direct supervision of a certified operator shall have the sole authority to operate the water and wastewater systems of the city. Operational decisions of the Utility Director shall be final.”
Glenn explained that this is meant to ensure the city avoids a crisis similar to the one in Flint, Michigan, nearly a decade ago.
According to the Associated Press, Flint's water started becoming contaminated in 2014 after the city switched its water supply source from Lake Huron and the Detroit River to the Flint River. This new water source wasn’t treated properly and damaged Flint’s water system. Dangerous lead entered into the 100,000-population city’s water supply.
More proposed wording would explain that it’s illegal to tamper with such infrastructure as fire hydrants, valves, pipes, apparatus, fixtures, meter boxes and shut-off valves of city water and sewage systems. There are some instances in which other parties could work on equipment, but only with permission from the city.
“Water service terminated by the city for non-payment shall only be restored by Utility Department personnel,” according to the proposed ordinance. “It shall be unlawful for any customer to restore their own service.” Such acts have been occurring more frequently, Glenn said.
The draft also notes that the Utility Department has 24 hours from the time of payment to restore service to the customer. Another section, as proposed, would explain that it’s also unlawful to obstruct the operations of the city’s Utility Department by means of “intimidation, physical force or interference or if by any other independently unlawful act …” This would include preventing utility employees from gaining access to a water meter to read it or make a repair as well as providing false information to the department when applying for service or offering untrue status of the billing account during non-payment disconnection.
More new wording would provide detail about the legal use of city water and notes that consumers must adhere to only those uses stated in their water service applications. There’s also a section emphasizing that until federal law changes “it shall be unlawful for the city water system to service any cannabis operations.” Some committee members noticed another section not included in the discussion, 26-49, which concerns the resale and transfer of water. It states that “water provided by the city shall not be resold.”
Glenn said the city has the responsibility “all the way” when it comes to water quality — even when something happens that might have been caused by a business selling treated water or ice that’s created with city water.
Committee Chair Jason Perry said he is concerned about quality control for these products.
Councilor Jeanine Corn-Best told other committee members that she knew of one such business that was bringing samples to the city for testing.
After further discussion, it was decided that staff would look into whether the city could require these businesses to have certified water testers examine samples of their products to ensure they are safe for consumption.
Glenn said some of the ideas for wording in this ordinance revision come from the American Water Works Association (AWWA). This nonprofit organization’s membership includes more than 4,300 utilities that supply about 80% of the country’s drinking water and treat nearly half of its wastewater. Others involved with AWWA include scientists, academics and environmental advocates.
These suggestions will be further discussed and possibly acted on when the committee meets next month.
Glenn anticipates the process will be completed in December.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or reporter03@rdrnews.com.
