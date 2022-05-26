City administration offices and certain other city facilities will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Some city services will have an adjusted schedule for that Monday or that week.
In addition to city offices, the Roswell Public Library, Roswell Museum and Roswell Adult Center will be closed Memorial Day.
The Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center, Spring River Zoo and Roswell Visitor Center will be open on the holiday.
City bus service and trash pickup will be altered because of the holiday.
Roswell Transit will have buses in operation only on Main Street that Monday. The buses will run from 9:08 a.m. to 5:11 p.m. Call-in requests for pick-up on side streets will not be available that day.
The Solid Waste Department’s trash pickup for the week of May 30 has been adjusted. Areas normally picked up Monday will be picked up Tuesday. Areas normally picked up Tuesday will be picked up Wednesday.
The landfill will be closed Monday, May 30.