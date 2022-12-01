A city commission has approved permits for the second and third potential community solar projects within city limits.
No objections from the public or nearby residents were made about the planned projects and city staff recommended approval with the set of conditions.
To move forward, the projects would have to be among the ones chosen by InClime, the state's third-party community solar administrator, following the Request for Proposal process that opens today (Dec. 1) and is set to close by Jan. 31. Only 200 megawatts of community solar is allowed statewide during the initial trial period that ends July 2024, and only 45 megawatts can be developed in the southeast region of New Mexico serviced by Xcel Energy, also known as Southwest Public Service. The county and city have received numerous requests for projects in the past months.
During a Tuesday night meeting, the city of Roswell Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4-0 to give special use permits to two companies.
Energy Management Institute based in Massachusetts and doing business as Roswell Plains Solar II is planning a 4.3 megawatt project on a 17.5-acre tract near the 3700 block of West Second Street, not far from the Roswell Relief Route. The land is owned by Lodewick Properties LLC of Dallas, Texas.
Impact Power Solutions, also known as New Energy Equity, based in Minnesota, wants to create a five megawatt project on about 35.8 acres near the 4500 block of West Alameda Street. That property is owned by Phelps and Ann Anderson of Roswell.
Community solar projects are intended to reduce greenhouse emissions, promote energy diversification and provide an affordable way for residents and businesses to benefit from solar energy by allowing them to subscribe to projects and receive reductions or rebates on their electric bills.
The commission also voted 4-0 to approve a rezone of two tracts from community commercial to RVP, or Recreational Vehicle Park. The tracts totaling about 9.9 acres do not have a street address but are in the 3000 to 3100 blocks of West Second Street, with West Juniper Street to the north. Amolak Singh is the property owner and has indicated that he intends to build a “recreational vehicle resort” and campground.
