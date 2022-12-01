20221201-CityPandZ.jpg

Members of the city of Roswell Planning and Zoning Commission consider two permits and a rezoning request Tuesday night. From left are Steve Henderson, James MacCornack, Chair David Storey and Saul Aguilar.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

A city commission has approved permits for the second and third potential community solar projects within city limits.

No objections from the public or nearby residents were made about the planned projects and city staff recommended approval with the set of conditions.