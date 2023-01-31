One group of Roswell city councilors has rejected the idea of having a TV series feature Roswell police officers, and the elected officials also have tabled an action to fund a home-building incentive program so that city staff can work instead on a “fee holiday” plan to replace the program.
The TV production company's request and the fate of the Municipal Reimbursement Incentive Program (MIRP) were two of many items that came before the Roswell City Council Legal Committee on Thursday.
Half Moon Pictures LLC of New Jersey has asked the Roswell Police Department to consider a one-year contract to allow the company to accompany and video RPD officers during their daily policing and community outreach activities and then air edited segments on its show, along with bits covering other law enforcement agencies. Their TV show is now known as "On Patrol: Live."
“The chief is not fighting for this,” said Deputy Police Chief Michael Taylor during the meeting at City Hall. “This is merely being presented as it was presented to him. The contract was presented to him, and he felt that this should be provided to the proper committees and on to the governing body and to the councilors that uphold, or serve, the citizens of Roswell for them to make a decision that this is either identified as a good or a beneficial move for the city or not.”
The city has been approached by various TV production companies three times, Chief Phil Smith said during a Jan. 17 Public Safety Committee meeting. He said the Half Moon offer was different in that the department could review the video and redact sections it found objectionable. He said that he thought it would be an “outstanding opportunity to showcase the police department here and how professional we are.”
Public Safety Committee members had voted 3-1 to forward the contract to the Legal Committee, but none of the four city councilors on the Legal Committee — Chair Edward Heldenbrand, Robert Corn, Cristina Arnold and Juan Oropeas — expressed support for the idea. Neither did Mayor Tim Jennings or three other city councilors who spoke about the topic at the meeting.
Some elected officials expressed concern about how much RPD staff time would be required to review the video before it aired. Some thought the city's Public Affairs Department could do a better job of producing videos to show the positive activities of police officers. Others said the videos and broadcasts could cause significant difficulties for Roswell's citizens, including those wrongly detained or who were victims of crime. Some also thought TV coverage could cause problems for police and prosecutors who might consider some of the broadcasts as incomplete depictions of events.
“I can't support this, either,” said Heldenbrand. “I am very proud of our police officers, and I am very proud that we were able to hire additional officers.”
He said he thought the show might be similar to another reality police TV series he had seen that he said focused only on crimes and showed only the negative aspects of policing.
“Most people in this community don't know the positive things you do and we should be doing that ourselves,” he said. “We should be filming our officers of the positive things that we are doing to help this community. This here is nothing positive. It dwells on the negative. It dwells on crime. It is just nothing that I see that is going to be beneficial for you all.”
After more than 20 minutes of discussion, Corn moved to forward the matter to the entire governing body, explaining that, in his experience as a local and state elected official, all motions are to be worded in the affirmative. He also said he encouraged all committee members to vote no. The motion then died for lack of a second.
There are ways the proposed contract could still make it to the city council in the coming weeks, but it would require that at least five city councilors request that it be placed on the city council agenda, including at least one city councilor who voted against having it forwarded. The proposed contract also could be reintroduced to city council committees again in six months.
Another matter that has been considered for several months by city councilors is the MIRP, a program intended to encourage home building in the city by reimbursing housing developers for some of the costs of infrastructure such as water lines, sidewalks and sewer lines. A resolution creating the program in Roswell was passed in October 2021, with a recommendation that it be funded with $750,000. But the money was never allocated.
After municipal elections in March 2022 brought in a new mayor and some new city councilors and appointed city officers, the program was re-examined. The new city attorney, Hess Yntema, determined that it was unlawful given the city's governance structure. In prior meetings, Yntema and some others have said the program as originally adopted would have violated the state's anti-donation clause and possibly be considered improper because it was reimbursing developers for sidewalks, which city law requires. At least one developer has said that his lawyer thought that the legal opinion was debatable, but acknowledged that the program could lead to legal challenges.
Now Yntema and the Community Development office are suggesting a “fee holiday” instead. Building and utility permits, fees for water and sewer service and other types of development fees would be waived for a period of time for all residential home builders. Yntema and others said that, because the city has established the fees, it can choose to eliminate them for a time as well.
“I have done some research and I have talked to someone with the State Ethics Commission briefly about this,” said Yntema. “So long as we are categorically wiping out a fee, we are good to go. What we can't do is say, 'We are going to waive the fees for the first 50 people' or something like that.”
He said his understanding is that the city can legally offer a fee holiday for a limited amount of time — say, 24 months — and also could limit it to just residential construction, renovations and rehabilitations.
Kevin Maevers, Community Development director, said he would work with Yntema on drafting an ordinance for the fee holiday and get input from local developers and builders before presenting it again to the Legal Committee, possibly in late February.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or reporter02@rdrnews.com.
