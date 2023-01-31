RPD Deputy Chief Michael Taylor

Roswell Police Deputy Chief Michael Taylor talks Thursday at City Hall about a production company's offer to air video of local police on its TV series. He said the police department was not advocating for the idea, just presenting it to elected officials for their decision.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

One group of Roswell city councilors has rejected the idea of having a TV series feature Roswell police officers, and the elected officials also have tabled an action to fund a home-building incentive program so that city staff can work instead on a “fee holiday” plan to replace the program.

The TV production company's request and the fate of the Municipal Reimbursement Incentive Program (MIRP) were two of many items that came before the Roswell City Council Legal Committee on Thursday.