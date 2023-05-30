Members of the Roswell Legal Committee have recommended the city council advertise a public hearing about a taxing ordinance that would allow the city to collect money for creating and operating its own ambulance service.
The 4-0 approval decision occurred during their committee meeting held Thursday.
The money for the city to establish its own ambulance service would be raised through a Municipal Gross Receipts Tax. This five-sixteenths tax, 0.3125%, is being planned so that it could commence during the 2023-24 fiscal year.
Money raised as a result of the tax would “provide an ambulance system in good repair and to pay legitimate expenses of operation,” according to the ordinance.
The service itself as well as its “creation, maintenance, operation, debts, repair, improvement, expansion and reserve fund.”
It’s going to be necessary to collect enough money for a reserve fund containing at least $5 million or an amount that would cover “two times the systems losses for the previous year, whichever is greater.”
If the tax provides enough money for the ambulance service and all of the other requirements, only then can any additional resulting revenue be used in the city’s general fund, said City Attorney Hess Yntema.
Councilor Robert Corn, who initiated the ordinance, explained that ambulance service from American Medical Response (AMR) is being budgeted for about half of what the company initially wanted to continue serving Roswell and the unincorporated areas of Chaves County, about $2.6 million annually.
The May 15 version of the draft budget includes a summary stating that the cost for AMR to keep providing ambulance service during this coming fiscal year will be $1.3 million.
Both amounts are far higher than the $165,000 that AMR has been charging during this current fiscal year, which ends June 30.
“This is a very, very serious situation we’ve found ourselves in,” Corn commented. “The cost ain’t going to go down. We’ve got to make a decision.”
To allow the city to establish its own ambulance service, “we need a steady finding mechanism,” Corn said.
Committee Chair Edward Heldenbrand said with current economic conditions, particularly inflation, “people are stretched right now” and that “we have to be very careful.”
He also pointed out that it would be one-to-two years before the service could be operational.
Councilor Juan Oropesa said the community could be supportive — and not just because of the contractor asking for such a high yearly service price. It’s also a way for the community to determine its “own destiny” regarding the service, he said.
And Councilor Cristina Arnold suggested that there be a workshop for councilors to learn more about plans for the service and how it would be financed.
Yntema said that a special session about the tax ordinance would occur.
If the city goes through with the process to provide this service itself, it would be an operation by the Roswell Fire Department.
Free Zoo: Committee members recommended that city councilors reconsider a resolution to repeal past ordinances requiring the zoo to recover some costs of operation and another that fees and charges. This would allow the zoo to no longer charge people to enter.
There weren’t votes in favor of the new ordinance for it to pass. Only five councilors approved it and adoption would have required six votes. Two members were absent from the May 11 council meeting.
Golf course fees: A resolution to revise fees charged at Nancy Lopez Golf Course at Spring River was recommended. Councilors sent the proposal back for review by the Legal Committee.
Lease Agreements: Committee members recommended both a proposed lease with the Badland Saints for the use of a building at the Roswell Air Center and another lease with the Pecos Valley Amateur Radio Club building for use of a room at the Roswell Recreation and Adult Center.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.