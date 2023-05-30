Proposal would create tax to pay for city-controlled ambulance service

An ambulance is shown parked outside of the American Medical Response office in the 100 block of East Country Club Road. The city of Roswell is considering whether to create its own ambulance service and will look at whether to establish a tax to help pay for the endeavor.

 Terri Harber Photo

Members of the Roswell Legal Committee have recommended the city council advertise a public hearing about a taxing ordinance that would allow the city to collect money for creating and operating its own ambulance service.

The 4-0 approval decision occurred during their committee meeting held Thursday.