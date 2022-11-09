Bruce Gwartney

Bruce Gwartney, owner of J & G Electric, talks about what could be done with city-owned land near his business during a city forum Monday night at the Roswell Convention Center. He would like to use a portion of the property for covered parking for his employees.

 Terri Harber Photo

A public forum about potential uses of the site where the Yucca Recreation Center once stood didn't attract many residents who might be interested in the use of the property.

Two ideas were discussed for use of the city-owned property at 500 S. Richardson Ave. One is to construct affordable housing for low-to-moderate-income people and the other is for a nearby business owner to provide covered parking for employees on a portion of the site.