Members of a Roswell City Council committee have expressed their initial agreement with the idea of changing when future municipal elections will be held.
On Thursday during a meeting at City Hall, they forwarded by a 4-0 vote a draft of an ordinance to that effect for consideration of the entire governing body.
Chair Edward Heldenbrand and Robert Corn, Cristina Arnold and Juan Oropesa gave the first public review of the ordinance, which would have the city opt-in to a change in the state Local Election Act that went into effect in July 2018. By opting in, the city would hold its Municipal Officers Election in November of odd-numbered years, starting in 2023.
Since July 2018, the city has opted out of the Local Election Act, continuing to hold its own separate elections on the first Tuesday in March of even-numbered years. The city clerk ran the elections when they were separate, paying the county for voting machines and access to voter address rolls, as well as for other election expenses. But the Chaves County clerk runs a Local Election, which is for municipalities and certain other “special districts” such as school boards, flood control districts, college boards and soil and water conservation boards.
“The bad news is that every one of us that are elected, it will lose 90 days on the end of our term,” said Corn, who introduced the draft ordinance to the committee. “The good news is that it saves the city of Roswell (money.)”
City Attorney Hessel Yntema quantified that by saying, “I spoke with Finance and I spoke with the office of the clerk, and this would save us $75,000 to $100,000. This is Finance (Department's) estimate.”
He added that all races in the Local Election would be non-partisan, and that Roswell would be joining 78 other municipalities in New Mexico if it participates in a November Local Election.
Because the Local Election occurs the first Tuesday after the first Monday of November, terms would change for city councilors. The ordinance could require current city councilors to add 270 days or lose 90 days to their terms to accommodate the election change, but the proposed ordinance as drafted now would reduce their terms by 90 days. The terms would end either Dec. 31, 2023, or Dec. 31, 2025, instead of March 31 of 2024 or 2026.
Elected this March, Corn said he thinks newly elected city councilors will benefit from having several months in office before having to prepare and vote on new fiscal-year budgets, a process that usually begins in March.
Oropesa wanted to be sure that the city still could have input about voting locations if the county clerk runs the election, which Chaves County Clerk Cindy Fuller said she would want to accommodate.
“The county commissioners are the ones who will actually approve the polling places for the elections, including the Local Election,” Fuller said. “We will do that in June or July of 2023. I am more than happy to take the suggestions to them because we would love to have the city opt-in and be part of our regular Local Election.”
Right now, the county uses 12 voting locations, with at least one polling site in each of the city council's five wards. Fuller said that she thinks consistency benefits voters, but that she is also willing to consider changes.
“If there is a location that is different than what we are using, I am more than happy to have that discussion and take that to the commissioners,” she said.
The Roswell City Council is due to meet again Jan. 12, but ordinance changes or adoptions would require a public hearing before a final vote.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or reporter02@rdrnews.com.
