Roswell City Councilor Juan Oropesa listens Thursday afternoon to Legal Committee discussions about changes to municipal elections. He asked during the meeting at City Hall if the city would still have input regarding voting sites if the city joins the Local Election, run by the county clerk's office.

Members of a Roswell City Council committee have expressed their initial agreement with the idea of changing when future municipal elections will be held.

On Thursday during a meeting at City Hall, they forwarded by a 4-0 vote a draft of an ordinance to that effect for consideration of the entire governing body.