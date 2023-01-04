Two more sites for recreational and medical marijuana sales in the city have received initial approval for their permit and zoning requests.

One would involve the construction of a flying saucer-shaped dispensary by a new cannabis seller for the area, while the other would be the second retail location in the city for Pecos Valley Production, the longest established local cannabis operator with 17 dispensaries in 10 New Mexico counties. The Roswell City Council is expected to consider the cases during its Jan. 12 meeting.