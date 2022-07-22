Emergency waterline repairs left the city’s water enterprise fund with a $2.3 million deficit at the end of the fiscal 2022 year, staff told Roswell city councilors as they reviewed the final version of the city’s fiscal 2023 budget Thursday.
Staff has proposed covering the deficit with a $1 million transfer from the wastewater enterprise fund and $1.3 million of the city’s American Rescue Plan funds.
The city council’s Finance Committee reviewed the final version of the city’s fiscal 2023 budget and end-of-year budget adjustments in Thursday’s committee meeting. The full council will have a special meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday in City Hall to consider approving the items. The council is required to give its approval to the final budget by the end of the month.
City Councilor Edward Heldenbrand asked if an inter-city loan from the water fund and other funds to the air center fund contributed to the deficit.
“Maybe that transfer shouldn’t have taken place,” Heldenbrand said.
The loan was approved by the council in February, prior to Heldenbrand being elected to the council.
As originally approved, $4.1 million would come from the general fund, $4 million from the water fund, $2 million from solid waste and $1 million from the wastewater fund toward a project to bring a wide-body hangar to the Roswell Air Center. The hangar will be used by Ascent Aviation Service for an aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul operation.
The amounts of the loans were later reduced to a total of $8.1 million, but the deficit means the water fund cannot afford to make the loan, Administrative Services Director Juan Fuentes said.
“We took that out. The Ascent project is being funded through other funds and other means and the air center is taking up more of that burden as well,” he said.
The cause of the water fund’s deficit, Fuentes said, was repairs to water lines that were not included in the fiscal 2022 budget. The water department had $5.2 million in capital projects last year, about $4 million of which were emergency repairs, he said.
Revenue for the water department was consistent with previous years, he said.
Changes had been made to the final budget prior to the committee meeting as city staff accounted for expenses and revenue for the final month of fiscal 2022 and several final requests were made from various city departments.
Committee chair Robert Corn questioned why a $90,000 request by the Roswell Police Department for an investigator was not included in the preliminary budget.
“It is a contract labor versus actual payroll, and they just didn’t catch that on their budget until they tried to do a requisition yesterday,” Finance Director Janie Davies said.
Fuentes said the contractor performs internal human resources investigations for RPD and other city departments and is used frequently.
Among the changes the committee recommended were the addition of one full time and one part time position to work on heating, air conditioning and ventilation systems in various city buildings and $1.1 million for upgrading the HVAC system at RPD.
While both of those items have large up-front costs, they will benefit the city long-term, Corn said.
“We’re hopeful that we’re going to get some cost benefit after the fact. The trouble with budgets is you have to spend money you didn’t really want to spend up front in hopes that you can recoup some savings later on,” he said.
The committee made more than a dozen amendments total to the final budget before voting 4-0 to recommend it to the full council.
Many of the amendments were housekeeping items, such as reissuing purchase orders because the projects, such as street improvements, were still continuing. In another instance, a $33,000 purchase order involved a pickup truck ordered a year ago for the wastewater department that has not been delivered due to the computer chip shortage.
The committee also took steps to wrap up the fiscal 2022 budget by voting 4-0 to recommend the full council’s approval of resolutions containing the final budget amendments, the fourth quarter financial report from the New Mexico Department of Finance and Authority and the certification of correctness of the physical inventory assets.
Corn said while he was confident the final adjustments make a strong budget for the city, the unknown factors of the federal government raising interest rates along with rising prices of materials is a concern.
“They’re wanting to slow down spending and that’s going to affect our gross receipts taxes. So there’s lots of balls in the air and I’m just hopeful that when it’s all said and done we’ve been conservative enough to meet any needs,” he said.
“It’s a very difficult time to do a budget for a year. We’re going to look at it all again in six months,” he said.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.
