Finance Committee July 21

City Councilors, from left, Edward Heldenbrand, Barry Foster and Robert Corn listen as Roswell Finance Director Janie Davies speaks about changes to the city's final budget during a meeting Thursday morning of the city council's Finance Committee at City Hall.

Emergency waterline repairs left the city’s water enterprise fund with a $2.3 million deficit at the end of the fiscal 2022 year, staff told Roswell city councilors as they reviewed the final version of the city’s fiscal 2023 budget Thursday.

Staff has proposed covering the deficit with a $1 million transfer from the wastewater enterprise fund and $1.3 million of the city’s American Rescue Plan funds.

