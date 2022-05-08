At the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 as businesses were shut down and people lost jobs, the city announced it would not shut off any water service due to lack of payment. However, that will end in June as the city prepares to use federal relief funds to pay off more than $1 million in delinquent bills.
The city council’s Finance Committee voted unanimously to recommend approval of two resolutions authorizing the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds for utility bill relief at its regular meeting Thursday afternoon at City Hall.
Residents and businesses would not have to do anything to have past due amounts up through the end up 2021 paid off, but if they have delinquent payments since the start of 2022, they would need to arrange for payment, City Manager Joe Neeb said.
“We will take care of these accounts up until the end of 2021. From 2022, we’ll work with those that may still be behind. We just have to get them in to do the payment plans and everything, but as of June we either need them on a payment plan or we’re going to have to ask them not to use the utility,” Neeb said.
Notifications would go out in city water bills and if necessary, city staff would try to reach account holders by phone, Neeb said.
The city was allocated about $11.7 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, the $1.9 trillion federal economic stimulus act signed into law in March 2021. The city has received half the funds. The second half of city allocations should be paid out this month, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.
Delinquent utility bills dating from Jan. 1, 2018, to Dec. 31, 2021, would be paid off if the council approves the resolutions at its May 9 regular meeting.
A final rule issued April 1 by the U.S. Treasury specifies the city can use the funds for up to 12 months of delinquent utility payments.
City Finance Director Janie Davies said the city has about 2,500 accounts with a 12-month total of $1.1 million past due, leaving $118,120 not covered.
However, the Treasury Department also allows cities to use up to $10 million to cover lost revenue, or payments that the city is unlikely to recover. The second resolution recommended by the Finance Committee would combine the $118,120 with $206,581 of lost revenue from delinquent bills dating back to the beginning of 2018, and $91,706 of delinquent utility bills for businesses from the pandemic timeframe, totaling another $416,408 that would be covered by federal funds.
Paying off the pre-pandemic delinquent bills is a way to help the city’s poorer residents, Neeb said.
The committee also unanimously gave its recommendations to resolutions authorizing the disposal of surplus property and changes to fees and fines at the Roswell Public Library.
The full council will consider the measures at its meeting next week.
The committee will also meet again next week for a series of special meetings regarding the city budget. Agendas for meetings Monday and Tuesday show the committee will review projections for personnel and operating expenses as well as capital outlay. Both meetings will begin at 4 p.m. in the large conference room of City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Avenue. Both meetings can also be attended virtually at global.gotomeeting.com/join/822397005 or by phone by calling 669-224-3412 and using access code 822-397-005.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.