Scores of city employees attended Thursday’s Roswell Special City Council meeting about the roughly $143 million interim budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which begins July 1.
Those workers were primarily concerned about the Cost-of-Living Allowance (COLA) being only 1% for most city employees.
Among other concerns is the freezing of 29 full-time and 21 part-time vacant positions throughout the city government that would save the city more than $1.8 million, according to the city's Finance Department.
Leaders in the Utility Workers Union of America (UWUA), Local 51, were among those who spoke against such choices that would directly affect local workers’ wallets.
“Keep in mind that we’re not just a number, we’re your family,” said Rene Otero, president of the local UWUA chapter and an automated operator of solid waste trucks.
While overall wage increases that had been proposed are “meager,” the 1% COLA will only “guarantee more employees will leave,” Otero stressed.
Roswell Fire Department Lt.-Paramedic Steeler Jordan said the RFD has been having trouble retaining employees because other departments in the region are paying more money.
“We are losing experienced men at the department,” he said. “The city sees us as a number, a salary.”
Jordan also said the city needs to have a more competitive reward system to help retain employees.
Andrew Quintero, who works for the sanitation department, spoke about the plan to pay new drivers with Commercial Driver’s Licenses $18 an hour.
“I know you guys need to get help in here,” said Richard Quintero, who had worked in the Sanitation Department for nine years. “But we see it as a slap in the face.”
“We are in a tough time,” said Bruce Andler, also an automated operator of solid waste trucks and the UWUA Local 51 vice president. “But at the same time, you cannot put this on our backs.”
”We have a lot of things we have to do,” said Mayor Timothy Jennings. “I’m sorry there’s a day of reckoning, but it’s here.”
Councilors also said they were sympathetic to employees receiving such a small COLA this year, though some note that the COLA last year exceeded 8%. Those who voted in favor of the budget said they hope the result will be that no one loses their job because of the budget and that the budget will be more structurally secure.
The councilors voted 5-3 to accept the interim budget after about two-and-a-half hours.
Councilors Jason Perry, Barry Foster and Jeanine Corn-Best voted against it. Councilors Savino Sanchez and Angela Moore were absent from the meeting.
An amendment was created to reduce the funding allocated to three local organizations that focus on local economic development: MainStreet Roswell, Roswell Hispano Chamber of Commerce and the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corporation.
Each amount provided to these groups by the city would be 25% lower than what they received during this current fiscal year.
Councilor Juan Oropesa asked how not reducing that level of funding would affect other parts of the budget. The $15 per hour minimum wage for city employees and an $18 per hour minimum for CDL drivers both need to stay in the budget, Oropesa said.
Councilor Robert Corn, who is also the Finance Committee chair, replied that a solution would have to be created somewhere else in the budget.
“Somebody’s ox is going to get gored in this deal,” Corn replied. “This budget is tight, tight, tight.”
Some councilors expressed their concerns about how providing less money to each of these organizations would only make it more difficult for these groups to continue efforts to enhance the local economy.
Perry stated that he has no problem with reigning in government and said there are many more employees in the city's workforce now. However, he said there are ways of doing so in this interim budget that seems inappropriate. He said the city's Gross Receipts Tax estimation of $42 million is being held lower than the actual projection which is more than $44 million.
For example, Perry was among those who said cutting allocations to the economic development groups seem counterproductive. Councilors Juliana Halvorson, Cristina Arnold and Barry Foster didn’t want to reduce these allocations either.
All four voted in opposition to the amendment.
Mayor Timothy Jennings broke the 4-4 tie with a fifth vote to reduce these allocations.
Among projects put on hold in this budget include the expansion of the Roswell Visitors Center, exterior signs for the Roswell Museum, a video surveillance system, a perimeter fence and the creation of the Farmland Experience attraction at the Spring River Zoo, said Finance Director Janie Davies.
Also removed from this budget is the city’s financial support for the expansion of Ascent Aviation.
Perry said he was concerned about the future of the project because the expansion would add more than 300 jobs to the local economy. City Attorney Hess Yntema explained that the project “is very much not dead” and that the company is seeking funding to expand on its own.
Councilor Edward Heldenbrand pointed to a variety of unforeseen expenses, such as about $3 million for health and liability insurance costs, $1.5 million in unpaid water bills and $1.3 million for ambulance service — about half of the cost cited by American Medical Response of roughly $2.6 million a year to provide service comparable to what they offer now for an annual payment of $165,000.
Heldenbrand also said the city lost about $2 million as a result of utility increases not being enacted by staff.
Councilor Corn said the city spent a great deal above its expenditure levels beginning in the 2016 fiscal year and up to this current fiscal year.
There has also been significant money moved around to keep departments operating. For example, nearly $5.7 million was put into the Roswell Air Center from the Enterprise Fund and the Water Department had an infusion in excess of $1 million from the city’s American Rescue Plan fund, he also said.
“You can’t point to one and say this is where you did it,” Corn explained. “You did it here, here and here.”
City Manager Chad Cole explained that the city’s budget issues have stemmed from how the process has been carried out for a lengthy period.
“The concern is that for the last nine years, year-over-year, the city’s actual expenses have been greater than its actual revenue receipts,” he wrote in response to questions sent to him Friday by the Roswell Daily Record.
The city has benefitted from what Cole described as a long-term “healthy cash balance.” However, as the cash balance is drawn down to "cover expenses outstripping actual revenues receipted in a given year, you dwindle down that excess cash balance.”
If the cycle continues without some form of intervention that reduces costs, “you run out of excess cash to cover and make more drastic cuts to expenses.”
Once that excess cash balance is gone, the situation can have a “very adverse and irresponsible effect on staffing level decisions,” Cole also wrote.
The continuing practice of expenditures outpacing revenues can also make it more difficult to obtain grants from the state and federal government, Cole also said during Thursday’s meeting. He expanded on the issue Friday.
These funds are more often than not allocated based on whether the recipient has the overall ability to pay and comfortably wait for a reimbursement that might not arrive when expected.
A government that's unable to accept the grant would be forfeiting its "ability to receive those grants and use them for projects that are needed,” he stated.
Cole also stressed that while it’s not illegal to have more expenditures than revenues — as long as there are adequate funds available to make up that difference — it’s important to remember that it’s still “a finite source.”
“And the only way to start to re-build an excess cash balance is to restructure your actual revenue receipted in excess of your actual expenses for the year,” he added.
Perry and Foster, both members of the Finance Committee along with Heldenbrand, both said they disagreed with statements made by Jennings and Corn about the budget being in the red. They also stated that Jennings and Corn’s assertions that the previous administration was excluding them from participating in the budget process were incorrect.
It’s the responsibility of the city manager to create the interim budget. Elected officials begin modifying that product once the city manager turns it over to them, Perry also said.
The councilors will be asked to approve the final 2023-24 budget after it's reviewed by state officials. It will be presented as a resolution no later than July 31, according to city staff.
In other business
The councilors recommended that the liquor license for the Roswell Convention Center be enlarged by nearly 21,000 square feet to include the newly fenced outdoor area.
