Members of the Roswell City Council recently approved the Professional Services Agreement (PSA) between the city of Roswell and the local economic development organization MainStreet Roswell to work together for community economic development and downtown revitalization programs.
Councilors approved the new PSA, effective retroactively to September. But they also removed some passages pertaining to MainStreet’s participation in the 2023 UFO Festival.
It was the consensus that this year’s proposed PSA was more conducive overall for assuring the city and MainStreet Roswell could work well together. However, one of the sections ultimately taken out of the agreement was referred to as “somewhat petty and not necessary” by Councilor Cristina Arnold. She was among those who considered the proposal an improvement when compared with the previous year’s agreement.
Barbara Gomez, MainStreet Roswell’s executive director, also stressed that progress has been made, though she noted that her board members and some city councilors, such as Arnold, still had questions pertaining to sections of the proposal.
The agreement presented to the council in December stated that MainStreet wouldn’t promote the MainStreet AlienFest, or make “any statement, or otherwise undertaking any action or omission, which may in any manner tend to cause or lead to confusion, deception or misunderstanding between the Roswell UFO Festival and AlienFest.”
The subsection in question also required any future AlienFest not be scheduled within 90 days before or after the Roswell UFO Festival.
MainStreet organized the UFO Festival for the city starting in 2014. The 2020 UFO Festival was canceled because of COVID. In 2021, MainStreet opted out of its role as manager of the UFO Festival to focus on promoting the downtown area.
AlienFest was conceived by MainStreet Roswell as a way to draw visitors to downtown businesses during the festival, not as a separate event. It was held in front of the Chaves County Courthouse while the 2021 UFO Festival was going on.
The confusion led some to believe AlienFest was the name of the entire festival or the center of festival activities — even though there were things going on at other locations around Roswell.
Wanted: Less harshness
Language used for that portion of the proposed PSA regarding AlienFest appeared as if city government wanted to “stifle creativity” and “entrepreneurial spirit,“ Arnold said. And because MainStreet wants to have a moneymaking role in the festival, the city is “wagging its finger” and saying “shame, shame, shame!” Arnold said apologetically to Barbara Gomez, director of MainStreet Roswell. It’s not the way a “productive, welcoming government” should approach this agreement, Arnold also said.
“I have a hard time putting any limits on MainStreet Roswell,” Mayor Timothy Jennings said during the discussion. “They were a full partner when they started this thing and should be a full partner now.”
Jennings also commented that the PSA, as proposed, looked as if the city “wants to smash (MainStreet) down.”
Gomez said the ultimate goal has been to get rid of all of the negative language in the proposed PSA that would be in effect for the 2023 festival, or at least remove it from the next agreement, which would apply to the 2024 UFO Festival.
The leaders of MainStreet Roswell were OK with the proposal presented to the council, but questions about some sections of the PSA had arose from among her board members and some of the city councilors, Gomez said. Arnold noted that she didn’t understand why the city would do such a thing in this instance, because “stifling an entity actually prevents revenue.”
Arnold also asked City Attorney Hessel Yntema whether the city instructs any other entities not to hold any events during the UFO Festival.
Yntema told her the city doesn’t ask that of anyone else, at least “not to my knowledge.” Gomez told councilors that her organization and its stakeholders should be able to profit from the annual UFO Festival.
If MainStreet decides it wants to do AlienFest alongside the UFO Festival, that section of the agreement in question would need to be removed, Yntema said. “We can’t move forward positively if we keep moving backward,” Gomez said. “If there were issues last year, someone needs to tell us what we did.”
How to proceed
“We want to be able to do something great,” Gomez said to councilors. However, doing that would be more difficult if “we’re going to have to constantly worry if we’re going to overshadow the city.”
Gomez and Kevin Maevers, the city’s Community Development director, worked on the proposed agreement over months. MainStreet leaders and city officials also reviewed the proposed agreement. The Legal Committee recommended to the council in November that the PSA be approved. Yntema focused on evaluating whether the document was legally sound and determined that it was.
Maevers also said during the council meeting that the PSA, as presented to councilors, was an improvement over the last one, which contained even more “finger wagging.” Revisions on the PSA needed to end for this upcoming cycle because of time constraints, he explained.
Further progress in easing any lingering tensions is expected when discussions begin in January about the next PSA, which would describe the terms of the partnership during the 2024 UFO Festival, Maevers said.
The PSA needs to be in place because New Mexico MainStreet officials require that the PSA exist between the city and the local MainStreet organization. MainStreet Roswell’s $60,000 allocation from the city had already been budgeted. It's the same amount of money provided by the city as the year before.
Councilor Jeanine Best explained that while she agreed all parties should get past the problems that sprang from the 2021 UFO Festival, she still has “a little bit of hard feelings” about what had transpired.
She wanted to see the proposed PSA approved without changes. Her reasoning was that discussions about the next PSA with MainStreet will begin in January and can provide ample opportunity for improving the agreement then.
The other major revision to the PSA that affects the 2023 UFO Festival was the removal of wording that would have held MainStreet responsible for vendors who don’t follow through on the agreements they make with MainStreet. Vendors are required to possess a city business license and, specifically for food vendors, have a retail food permit from the state.
Local government personnel are responsible for handling vendors who don't comply with these rules by issuing a citation or ejecting those vendors.
Councilor Juliana Halvorson said she wanted the language removed because if there was a vendor not following local and state rules, the city could say the agreement had been rendered “null and void.”
MainStreet “should not be responsible,” Halvorson emphasized.
Vendors seeking a place at MainStreet events are asked to provide certificates or licenses they need to lawfully operate. Copies of those documents are kept on file by the organization. MainStreet also provides vendors with a list of other rules they need to follow.
Best said the language about vendors should remain in the proposed agreement even though MainStreet informs potential vendors about what they must do to be allowed to participate in the event because it would be advantageous for the city and MainStreet.
“Redundancy never hurt anybody,” Best said.
But “we don’t want to be doing the policing,” Gomez emphasized.
Best voted against the proposed changes and the final PSA. Councilor Barry Foster voted against both modifications, but approved the amended PSA.
Councilor Savino Sanchez voted against one of motions. Sanchez participated in the meeting remotely but appeared to have lost his connection to the meeting before the second motion to remove some more of the PSA's language came up for a vote.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or reporter03@rdrnews.com.
