'Close Encounters of the Roswell Kind' at festival parade

In this July 2022 photo, Alien folklorico dancers perform during the UFO Festival parade on North Main Street downtown. The parade, sponsored by MainStreet Roswell, had about 30 entrants. 

 Daily Record File Photo

Members of the Roswell City Council recently approved the Professional Services Agreement (PSA) between the city of Roswell and the local economic development organization MainStreet Roswell to work together for community economic development and downtown revitalization programs.

Councilors approved the new PSA, effective retroactively to September. But they also removed some passages pertaining to MainStreet’s participation in the 2023 UFO Festival.