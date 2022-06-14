What seemed like slam-dunk deals turned into something very different Thursday night during the Roswell City Council meeting, although approvals came about 90 minutes later.
The final plats for two more units of The Oaks, a master planned subdivision of about 800 single-family homes, came before city councilors after the city's Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approval at its May 24 meeting.
But then Robert Corn, who was newly elected to the city council in March, moved to postpone the two action items to a future meeting, with that motion coming at about 10:30 p.m., or four and half hours into the night's meeting.
Corn's request also came after the city councilors who had been in office before the municipal election looked several times at the master plan for the entire subdivision starting in April 2021. The subdivision is in the northwest section of the city near West Country Club Road and North Sycamore Avenue.
Also, two months ago, the current city council approved Units 1 and 7 of the subdivision, which is for 42 homes.
“We just got these plats this evening,” Corn said, adding that it was late into the night at that point. “I would like to have a little time to look over this stuff.”
That motion set off some fierce debate among city councilors and prompted some tense moments with city staff and the subdivision developers before it eventually failed 9 to 1 after 30 minutes of discussion.
Corn said several times that he felt “backed into a corner” because he wanted time to understand how the project would affect the entire city — its roads, its water and wastewater systems, its green spaces and its schools. He made the point that all Roswell taxpayers, including the constituents in his ward, will have to pay for infrastructure upgrades.
Another new city councilor, Edward Heldenbrand, also said he had previously asked city staff for an overview of the entire project and its impacts on the community.
“I think what we should be talking about here is the whole project and not piecemealing it, like I brought up last time,” Heldenbrand said.
“I believe the city has not done its job,” he continued. “I am for the project. I have some real concerns that we have put pieces to the puzzle when we haven't seen what the whole puzzle is going to look like.”
That led some city councilors to criticize such remarks, saying that city councilors can meet with city staff any time they want and that the prior council already had examined all the impacts to the community.
“We already visited this,” said Jeanine Corn Best. “It was the other council. I get it.”
Jim Mitchell, one of the developers in the project, also said that, when he and his partners first came to the city wanting to do the project, they gave city staff the lead to design the project as they thought best.
Mitchell told city councilors that he has more then $3 million invested already and is putting in new sewer lines. He said he wanted the Units 2 and 9 approved to bring homebuilders to the project and address what he estimates is a 200-house shortage in the city. The two units are designed for 116 homes.
“We are talking to builders to bring them in here,” he said. “They look at a multitude of things, but one of the things they look at, the guys that we are bringing in, is, are we going to run out of lots? Can you provide me enough lots?”
He also took the opportunity to tell the city council that his crews are working hard to reduce dust at the site, knowing some homeowners near the construction site have called their ward representatives to complain.
Community Development Manager Kevin Maevers and City Engineer Louis Najar then spoke at length about the analyses and the plans already made regarding upgrades of infrastructure, although they said such work will depend on future funding. They also pointed out that it will take many years before the entire subdivision is built.
City Councilor Barry Foster also asked if there were differences between these units and the ones the current council approved in April. Maevers answered there were only slight differences.
After all discussions, the city council voted 10-0 to approve the final plat for Unit 2, and 9-1 for the final plat for Unit 9, with Heldenbrand voting against it.
